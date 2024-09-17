Manchester City vs Inter betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Hakan Çalhanoglu to be shown a card at 13/2 (bet365)
Manchester City's quest for a second Champions League title begins with a potentially tricky home encounter against Inter, although Pep Guardiola's men have more than enough about them to secure victory.
They defeated this opponent when ending their long wait for success in 2023 - a repeat of the Istanbul final but a contest that doesn't carry anywhere near the same level of significance.
Inter's Serie A campaign has delivered two wins and two draws so far, the latter coming in both of their away contests, and some bookmakers put them as big as 11/2 outsiders to leave The Etihad with all three points.
It's difficult to see that happening, and while City make little appeal in backing as a single at the prices, I wouldn't hesitate to include them in my Wednesday night accumulator.
The state of the result market has pushed me to look into the player options, although I think this could end up being much closer than the odds suggest.
It may be quite competitive, after all this is City's second-toughest game of the League Stage (after PSG away). There's also the slight excitement that comes with playing in what is a new format.
Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg may not be the strictest in Europe but I believe this match-up does have the potential for bookings. The 13/2 available on HAKAN CALHANOGLU TO BE SHOWN A CARD provides some appeal.
A look back on City's previous Champions League campaign delivered an interesting pattern. From their ten games in this competition, five of those saw an opposition defensive midfielder shown a card.
It landed in four of their six group games (two at home and two away), with Sandro Lauper sent off when Young Boys were beaten 3-0 at the Etihad.
Çalhanoglu now operates in a deeper position within the Inter midfield. He was carded nine times in 40 appearances across all competitions last season with two of those in six European outings.
That league campaign delivered an average of 1.50 fouls per 90. The average for cards across his Inter career sits at 0.22 cards per 90.
Considering a number of Inter players sit around the 4/1 and 9/2 marker for a card in this contest, Çalhanoglu represents a good value play, with the prices mentioned there still good enough if it shortens up closer to kick-off.
Manchester City will be without long-term absentee Oscar Bobb, who has fractured a bone in his leg and is likely to miss the majority of the League Stage.
Nathan Ake is also out with a thigh problem - Guardiola expects to be without the Dutch defender until the October international break.
Winger Savinho was forced off in injury time of the win over Brentford last time out but the City boss issued believes it could have just been cramp.
Phil Foden is closer to a full return having missed recent matches through illness.
Inter, meanwhile, will be without midfielder Tajon Buchanan. Federico Dimarco is also a major doubt after suffering a thigh strain.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri; Foden, Silva, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland.
Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Thuram, Martínez.
Odds correct at 1120 BST (17/09/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.