Manchester City and Arsenal both beaten as Liverpool go top of Premier League table

Arne Slot's side avoided a second home defeat of the season by coming from a goal down to beat Brighton 2-1.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah were enough for a precious three points on a day which saw last year's one-two both beaten.

City couldn't turn their game with Bournemouth around, losing 2-1 despite a late rally, while Arsenal had earlier produced a limp display to go down 1-0 at Newcastle.

Alexander Isak headed the home side in front early on and while Arsenal built pressure during the second half, their lack of creativity meant Newcastle for the most part appeared comfortable.

The Gunners now find themselves seven points behind Liverpool and fourth in the table after Nottingham Forest won 3-0 against 10-man West Ham. They're now clear third-favourites with Sky Bet.

City still head the betting at 6/4 ahead of Liverpool at 7/4, with Arsenal out to 100/30 having been favourites following their 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium in September.

At the other end of the table, Ipswich and Leicester played out a 1-1 draw on a good day for Southampton, who beat Everton 1-0 for their first league win of the campaign.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.