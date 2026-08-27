Mammoth 20-fold acca sees punter win £50k from £10 stake

One lucky punter landed a 20-fold acca at 4,300/1 to pocket over £50,000 from £10 in midweek, with a little help from Ipswich’s Marcelino Nunez and a hat-trick from former Spurs attacker Steven Bergwijn.

The William Hill customer included 20 games from around the globe on Monday and Tuesday, backing home teams to win. The selections were plucked from far and wide with sides backed from Scandinavia to South America, across to South Korea via South Africa and India. Sixteen of the selections were in by Tuesday afternoon, nine of which winning to nil and 10 won by a two goal margin or greater. Unsurprisingly though, this acca had its fair share of drama.

Xavi Hernández, kijk je mee? 👀⚽



Steven Bergwijn belangrijk voor Al-Ittihad met deze goal en twee benutte penalty’s 👏⚽️



🔗 https://t.co/IDUVl7UqkX pic.twitter.com/kqyhBhFLZk — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) August 25, 2026

Former Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn scored a hat-trick, two coming from the spot, as his At Ittihad side left it late to beat Al-Hazem 3-2 in Saudi Arabia on Monday. The same evening Shkendija needed an 86th minute penalty to beat Struga 2-1 in Macedonia. With four legs to go by Tuesday, Seoul edged past Bucheon in the K League before Orlando Pirates' routine victory over Sekhukhune United in the South African Premier Soccer League. Ipswich were the only English team backed and they obliged with a 3-1 win over Leicester, largely thanks to a spectacular brace from Marcelino Nunez in the final 20 minutes. The last leg came via Iceland where Afturelding completed the job by beating Grotta, doubling their advantage in the 86th minute to clinch the win of a lifetime for this lucky punter.

The winning 20-fold acca acca Gil Vicente to beat Casa Pia - 7/10

to beat Casa Pia - 7/10 Al-Ittihad to beat Al-Hazem - 4/9

to beat Al-Hazem - 4/9 Kairat Women to beat FK Atyrau Women - 2/5

to beat FK Atyrau Women - 2/5 Transinvest to beat Siauliai - 8/15

to beat Siauliai - 8/15 Shkendija to beat Struga - 7/10

to beat Struga - 7/10 Libertad Asuncion to beat San Lorenzo (Par) - 4/11

to beat San Lorenzo (Par) - 4/11 Hassleholm IF to beat Laholm - 4/6

to beat Laholm - 4/6 Norrkoping to beat Falkenberg - 4/7

to beat Falkenberg - 4/7 Ipswich to beat Leicester - 6/10

to beat Leicester - 6/10 Seoul to beat Bucheon - 1/2

to beat Bucheon - 1/2 Afturelding to beat Grotta - 1/3

to beat Grotta - 1/3 Orlando Pirates to beat Sekhukhune United - 4/9

to beat Sekhukhune United - 4/9 Brondby to beat Silkeborg - 2/5

to beat Silkeborg - 2/5 Club Ferro Carril Oeste Women to beat Gimnasia Women - 17/20

to beat Gimnasia Women - 17/20 Everton De Vina to beat Universidad De Concepcion - 4/6

to beat Universidad De Concepcion - 4/6 Patriotas to beat Atletico FC - 3/10

to beat Atletico FC - 3/10 Jong PSV to beat TOP Oss - 13/20

to beat TOP Oss - 13/20 Viimsi MRJK to beat Nomme Utd II - 4/11

to beat Nomme Utd II - 4/11 Cal Police Club to beat Kalighat SL - 4/9

to beat Kalighat SL - 4/9 Techno Aryan to beat Rainbow - 6/10 TOTAL STAKE: £10 TOTAL RETURNS: £53,166.94 (including William Hill’s £10,000 Acca Boost)