Malmo vs Rangers betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Rangers will be hoping to put a disappointing start to the campaign behind them as they take on Malmo on Thursday. The hosts, on the other hand, are flying towards a domestic title (the Swedish Allsvenskan reaches its conclusion in mid-November).

Malmo are 11 points clear at the top with 18 left to play for and come into this Europa League tie on the back of a 4-0 victory which was the fourth game in a row they have kept a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Rangers play their sixth game of the domestic season on Sunday but their campaign has already been marred by a 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park which has left them five points off the title pace.

After failing in qualification to reach the Champions League, it is crucial Philippe Clement’s side get off to a strong start in Europe this week as they look to build some momentum.