Dujon Sterling

Malmo vs Rangers betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
17:08 · WED September 25, 2024

Football betting tips: Europa League

0.5pts Dujon Sterling to be shown a card at 4/1 (Sky Bet)

BuildABet @ 14/1

  • Malmo to win
  • Over 2.5 goals
  • Dujon Sterling to be shown a card

Kick-off time: 17:45 BST, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 5/4 | Draw 21/10 | Away 19/10

Rangers will be hoping to put a disappointing start to the campaign behind them as they take on Malmo on Thursday. The hosts, on the other hand, are flying towards a domestic title (the Swedish Allsvenskan reaches its conclusion in mid-November).

Malmo are 11 points clear at the top with 18 left to play for and come into this Europa League tie on the back of a 4-0 victory which was the fourth game in a row they have kept a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Rangers play their sixth game of the domestic season on Sunday but their campaign has already been marred by a 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park which has left them five points off the title pace.

After failing in qualification to reach the Champions League, it is crucial Philippe Clement’s side get off to a strong start in Europe this week as they look to build some momentum.

Philippe Clement
Rangers boss Philippe Clement

What are the best bets?

Suspended Jefte should be replaced by DUJON STERLING at full-back and his price to be shown a card appeals at 4/1, some firms have it as short as 9/4.

Sterling has already had his name taken twice in 221 minutes of domestic action this term - moving his career average to 0.14 per 90.

Interestingly, the Englishman has only started one European game for Rangers (Europa League 23/24 away vs Benfica) and was booked within 30 minutes.

Luís Godinho takes charge of this clash, a Portuguese referee who dished out nine cards in two Europa League qualification games alongside 20 in four domestic matches.

Team news

As already mentioned, Jefte misses out with suspension for the visitors and Turkish fullback Ridvan Yilmaz is also unavailable due to a thigh issue.

Clement is also without Danilo and Rabbi Matondo due to injury.

In-form frontman Cyriel Dessers is expected to lead the line as he looks to bag his eighth goal of the season. He’ll have former Derby playmaker Tom Lawrence operating in behind him.

Predicted line-ups

Malmo XI: Dahlin; Stryger Larsen, Jansson, Rosler, Busanello; Rieks, Pena, Johnsen, Christiansen; Botheim, Kiese Thelin.

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Sterling; Barron, Diomande; Cerny, Lawrence, Bajrami; Dessers.

Odds correct at 1630 BST (25/09/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS