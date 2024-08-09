Luton vs Burnley betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1.5pts Luton 6+ corners at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
Luton outperformed Burnley in the Premier League last season, finishing above the Clarets and taking their survival chances deep into the season, that despite it being Burnley who romped the second tier as the pair were promoted the season prior.
Not a lot has changed for the Hatters. They have predominantly the same crop of players and, more importantly, the same manager. Burnley saw Vincent Kompany depart and have replaced him with Scott Parker, who does have two second tier promotions on his CV.
Both are among the favourites to bounce straight back up, just as Leicester and Southampton did last season, but this opening clash is a tough one to call.
I would be leaning towards Burnley getting the win given the defensive absentees for Luton, but given the continuity at Luton, we can expect them to play in a similar way to last season, which should mean plenty of corners.
We can back LUTON 6+ CORNERS at 10/11, and that appeals greatly.
With a back five and two very attack-minded wing-backs in Chiedozie Ogbene and Alfie Doughty, the Hatters put a lot of crosses in and aim to get to the by-line regularly which leads to a lot of flag-kicks.
Last season in the Premier League, Rob Edwards' side averaged 6.5 corners per game at Kenilworth Road, while their Championship promotion season saw them average 7.0 corners per game in front of their own fans.
In the two head-to-heads last season between Luton and Burnley saw the Hatters rack up six and eight corners, while the last time they met at the Kenny in the Championship Edwards' side managed seven corners.
Luton start the season with a lot of injuries at the back, with all of Teden Mengi, Amari'i Bell, Mads Andersen, Daiki Hashioka and Reece Burke on the sidelines.
Only Tom Holmes, Reuell Walters and Joe Johnson are fit enough to start on Monday. Carlton Morris.
Burnley will be without Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Jordan Beyer and Mike Tresor, though both Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni could start.
Sander Berge and Dara O'Shea are questionable having both been linked with Premier League moves. In attack Lyle Foster and recent signing Andreas Hountondji will be competing for selection.
Luton: Kaminski; Walters, Holmes, Johnson; Ogbene, Clark, Baptiste, Doughty; Chong; Morris, Adebayo
Burnley: Hladky; Roberts, Esteve, O'Shea, Vitinho; Cullen, Brownhill; Koleosho, Odobert, Zaroury; Foster
Odds correct at 1430 BST (10/08/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.