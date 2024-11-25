Liverpool vs Real Madrid betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Liverpool to win at evens (General)
This was supposed to be the transitional season for Liverpool. A campaign filled with unpredictable ups and downs where a solid, but ultimately successful, battle for the top four would have been viewed as a positive.
It certainly wasn't supposed to be one in which they sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table before we've even hit December.
Any title talk at this stage is always premature and yet it's irresistible given their commanding position. Some bookmakers go as big as 17/20 that they see the job through - that is certainly eye-catching.
That superb form has carried into Europe's elite competition too as they also top the standings after four games. Confidence couldn't be higher ahead of a blockbuster meeting with Real Madrid on Wednesday.
You can only imagine that Jürgen Klopp is looking on in disbelief that this is the one season where Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are in the midst of a collapse.
But even if City were at their usual elite standards, the likelihood is that Liverpool would still sit in first - they've just been that good.
So not only are we at a stage where a LIVERPOOL WIN is priced at even money, it's also a price that delivers big appeal.
Slot's side have scored at least twice in 12 of their last 14 games across all competitions, a stat that highlights their attacking strength, while Real haven't quite hit their usual high level of performance.
Just three of their seven away games this season have ended in victory with Lille securing a 1-0 win in their only game on the road in this competition so far.
Those three were also against sides currently sat 10th or lower in the LaLiga table. AC Milan and Barcelona have beaten them in recent outings at the Bernabéu.
I wouldn't trust this Real defence in its current state to keep their opponents out. Injuries have forced them into fielding a four which is slightly makeshift - hardly ideal against this flowing Liverpool attack.
The Reds have averaged 1.97 expected goals (xG) created per Premier League outing this season - the third-best in the league - while the figure sits at 2.60 in the Champions League - again, that is the third-best.
And with Real conceding 1.79 expected goals against (xGA) on average in this competition, the mismatch should lead to a home win.
Liverpool opted to sit Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the weekend win over Southampton and they remain hopeful he'll be fit enough to face Real.
Federico Chiesa could also be in line for a return to the squad following his return to team training in a boost to Slot's attacking options.
Caoimhin Kelleher should continue in place of injured goalkeeper Alisson Becker though, while striker Diogo Jota will also miss out.
Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni and Lucas Vazquez could be available for Wednesday's trip to Anfield.
Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal are out for the season though, while David Alaba is also not ready for a return leaving them limited on numbers in defence.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Núñez, Díaz.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rüdiger, García; Camavinga, Modrić, Bellingham; Güler, Mbappé, Vinícius Jr.
