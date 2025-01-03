Liverpool vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 26/1 Liverpool to win

Even for a club that have become specialists in reaching new nadirs over the past decade, the opening half an hour of Manchester United's home match with Newcastle on Monday night was quite something. Prior to Kobbie Mainoo's introduction, a Newcastle side containing Jacob Murphy and Dan Burn conjured memories of prime Barcelona; at least when Sir Alex Ferguson's side were chasing shadows at Wembley in 2011 their manager had picked the right team. Lost in the melodrama and hyperbole, both expected in the aftermath of any Manchester United defeat, was the simplicity behind such a tragic performance: Ruben Amorim gave his players no chance whatsoever. United are yet to score a goal with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui at wing-backs, yet they both started. No-one else believed Casemiro and Christian Eriksen playing together in central midfield would have anything other than disastrous consequences, yet play together they did.

To make matters worse, purely to provide more physicality at set-pieces Joshua Zirkzee was used as an inside forward, a position he had never previously played and was clearly deeply uncomfortable in until being forced to suffer the ignominy of a 33rd-minute substitution. "We are trying to fix a lot of problems. Sometimes you push one side, and it opens the other." Amorim's point may be fair, but some of his selections were glaringly obvious miscalculations. Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte, his starting midfield duo away at Arsenal last month, will both return from suspension on Sunday, which should help United's new manager to avoid repeating such rudimentary errors. For what can only be described as a simply frightening trip to Anfield, where Arne Slot's W23 D3 L1 Liverpool await, he simply cannot afford to.

What are the best bets?

At first glance, Manchester United being generally 8/1 is something to behold, a reflection of their demise and their rivals' rise under respective new management. However, the 1x2 - with Liverpool just a touch shorter (from 1/3 to 2/7) - largely mirrors 13 months ago, just as the narrative does; last season there was perhaps an added sprinkling of giddiness given the previous meeting at Anfield saw the hosts win 7-0. It finished goalless, by the way.

Liverpool were frustrated by United 13 months ago

With Amorim highly likely to channel his inner pragmatist and revert to the line-up and strategy employed for United's 2-0 defeat at The Emirates - a match where Arsenal bombarded them from corners but created little in open play - going against the grain is advised, taking small stakes to the enormous 28/1 about NO GOALSCORER. CLICK HERE to back No Goalscorer with Sky Bet United cannot possibly be as bad as they were on Monday, and while I of course accept 0-0 (or even better a Liverpool win via an own goal) is highly unlikely, given the context and at the prices, opposing goals looks the way, hence taking the 21/10 about UNDER 2.5 GOALS as well as LIVERPOOL WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS at 17/20. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Liverpool and Under 4.5 goals with Sky Bet Sixteen of the Reds' 20 victories (80%) in the Premier League and Champions League this season have seen four goals or fewer, with nine of those (45%) involving under 2.5 goals. It is very, very difficult to envisage anything other than a home win. Let's just hope Ruben parks the bus.

Mo Salah celebrates his goal at Southampton

MOHAMED SALAH has been Liverpool's star man under Slot, reaching an incredible 36 goal involvements already (19 goals, 17 assists). The Egyptian isn't SHOWN A CARD very often, but when he is the circumstances are fairly consistent. CLICK HERE to back Mo Salah to be shown a card with Sky Bet Salah's frustration either gets the better of him against a stubborn opponent, and he is booked for an unnecessary foul, or in a release of emotion he takes his shirt off in celebration - as was the case in the 3-2 win at Southampton earlier this season and the 7-0 win over United at Anfield 18 months ago. By some margin he is the biggest priced player to be booked, with the 14/1 available well worth taking.

Team news

Jarell Quansah is expected to start for Liverpool after Joe Gomez limped off during the 5-0 win at West Ham. Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley are back training but Sunday is likely to come too early. Dominik Szoboszlai is back from suspension.

Manchester United have Ugarte and Fernandes available after they served one-game bans against Newcastle. Mainoo is likely to come in to midfield alongside them. Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are all missing, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will hope to start after being on the bench on Monday.

Predicted line-ups Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz. Manchester United: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Diallo, Fernandes, Hojlund.