Liverpool vs Bologna betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Liverpool’s win over Milan in the opening round of fixtures was impressive for a couple of reasons.
The first being that it came after the shock 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
Although it would have been some capitulation for their season to unravel from there, to go to the San Siro and win comfortably three days later delivered plaudits.
The next was the manner of the victory in Italy. The Reds went behind inside three minutes but were back in front by the 41st and with the goals coming via both centre-backs, set-pieces could be another string to their bow.
In the three games since, Arne Slot’s side have scored 10 goals and conceded twice from an xGA of 1.20.
They head into Wednesday’s game top of the Premier League, one point clear of Man City and Arsenal, having conceded three goals fewer than any side in the division.
It isn’t hard to see why they are heavily odds-on for the visit of Bologna.
Bologna rank 35th in Opta’s Power Rankings. Liverpool’s last opponents Milan are 22nd and last season's Serie A runners-up were outshot 23-8 at home to the Reds.
Going to Anfield is a completely different proposition and, considering how Milan fared on their own patch, it is difficult to see Bologna causing the hosts any trouble.
The Reds have only conceded twice in four games in Merseyside this term and are shipping an average xGA of 0.66 a game.
Bologna have averaged 1.2 xG per game in six matches against Atalanta, Monza, Como, Empoli, Napoli and Udinese.
The most telling is the trip to Napoli where they lost 3-0, only had eight shots, two on target and created next to nothing.
At a shade of odds-on, backing LIVERPOOL TO WIN TO NIL appeals.
Slot will be without Harvey Elliot in midweek due to a foot fracture. He may also be without Andy Robertson after the full-back was forced off at Wolves last time out. Konstantinos Tsimikas should slot into left back in his absence.
Darwin Nunez was unavailable at the weekend with illness but could return to lead the line here.
As for Bologna, Lewis Ferguson misses out with an ACL injury. Tommaso Pobega and Oussama El Azzouzi are also in the treatment room.
Despite his red card against Atalanta, Jhon Lucumi is available for this match.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.
Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Aebischer, Moro, Freuler; Orsolini, Dallinga, Ndoye.
Odds correct at 1100 BST (01/10/24)
