Liverpool vs Bologna betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Liverpool’s win over Milan in the opening round of fixtures was impressive for a couple of reasons.

The first being that it came after the shock 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Although it would have been some capitulation for their season to unravel from there, to go to the San Siro and win comfortably three days later delivered plaudits.

The next was the manner of the victory in Italy. The Reds went behind inside three minutes but were back in front by the 41st and with the goals coming via both centre-backs, set-pieces could be another string to their bow.

In the three games since, Arne Slot’s side have scored 10 goals and conceded twice from an xGA of 1.20.

They head into Wednesday’s game top of the Premier League, one point clear of Man City and Arsenal, having conceded three goals fewer than any side in the division.

It isn’t hard to see why they are heavily odds-on for the visit of Bologna.