Liverpool vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Both teams to score 'No' at 29/20 (Betfair)
1pt Trent Alexander-Arnold 2+ total shots at 2/1 (Unibet)
"It's the biggest mistake I witnessed in my career. It's only happened one time in all my life."
Unai Emery was left just a little shocked by Tyrone Mings' decision to pick up a goal kick in his own penalty area against Club Brugge on Wednesday, one that ultimately cost his team their 100% record in this season's Champions League.
A moment of madness.
So mad in fact, that it steered all conversation away from just how poor Aston Villa's overall performance was. Throughout the 90 minutes in Bruges they looked leggy, bereft of ideas, and not especially secure defensively en route to a third successive defeat.
That doesn't bode well for a trip to Anfield, where they'll meet a Liverpool team whose 4-0 thrashing of German champions Bayer Leverkusen made it 14 wins from 16 games under Arne Slot.
It's not exactly a stretch to predict that Liverpool are very likely to win, but the prices simply are not there in the 1X2.
I wouldn't say I have great conviction over exactly how this match will finish either, so trying to find a way to combine a home win with over/under goals is fraught with risk, even if there had been any value there.
Villa's late collapse to lose 4-1 at Tottenham last weekend combined with Liverpool's ruthless second-half display against Leverkusen hints at the possibility of a high scoreline, but the inevitability of Emery setting up to frustrate and pick moments on the counter attack makes a low-scoring affair the more likely outcome.
While there was a temptation to back Liverpool win to nil at 2/1 given that eight of their 14 wins have come that way this season, the 29/20 about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' is instead advised, which covers that outcome as well as a Villa victory in the same manner and the goalless draw.
This will be Villa's toughest game of the season so far, but we already have a decent sample size of how their matches against better opponents tend to go.
They have faced two of last season's top eight in the Premier League (Arsenal and Manchester United) and played four Champions League group games: BTTS 'No' has landed in all six matches.
I just can't quit TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD.
After repeated failed attempts in the assist market, this weekend we're instead backing him to have 2+ TOTAL SHOTS at a best price of 2/1.
The England full-back has taken 21 shots for club and country this season, a number boosted by his role as direct free-kick taker, with only four attempts hitting the target.
The flow of this match should mirror Liverpool's midweek Champions League tie, when Leverkusen sat deep and left space for shots from distance; Alexander-Arnold obliged on four occasions.
He also had two shots against Arsenal a fortnight ago.
Liverpool have no new injury concerns and are likely to recall defender Andy Robertson at left-back in an otherwise unchanged XI. Alisson, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota all remain out.
Aston Villa are likely to recall Pau Torres and Lucas Digne in defence in place of Mings and Ian Maatsen, with it likely Amadou Onana will return in place of Boubacar Kamara. Ross Barkley is their only injury absentee.
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jones, Gakpo; Diaz.
Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (07/11/24)
