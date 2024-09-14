Liverpool 6/1 for Premier League title after losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Anfield

Liverpool are out to 6/1 for the title with Sky Bet after Slot's dream start came to an abrupt end in the first game back following the international break.

Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi produced a low curling shot which crept inside Alisson Becker’s left-hand post on 72 minutes, and Liverpool could not find a response.

It extended Forest's unbeaten start to the season while ending Liverpool’s, whose concession of their first goal of the campaign proved pivotal.

Forest were helped by some terribly scrappy play by the hosts, who looked very much like they not seen each other for a fortnight as passes went astray and touches were missed too frequently.

Manchester City also looked below their best at times but another two goals from Erling Haaland were enough to overturn an early opener from Brentford in a 2-1 win for the home side.