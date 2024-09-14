Liverpool 6/1 for Premier League title after losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Anfield

Arne Slot’s honeymoon period as Liverpool head coach came to an end as Nottingham Forest pulled off a shock 1-0 victory at Anfield.
Liverpool are out to 6/1 for the title with Sky Bet after Slot's dream start came to an abrupt end in the first game back following the international break.
Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi produced a low curling shot which crept inside Alisson Becker’s left-hand post on 72 minutes, and Liverpool could not find a response.
It extended Forest's unbeaten start to the season while ending Liverpool’s, whose concession of their first goal of the campaign proved pivotal.
Forest were helped by some terribly scrappy play by the hosts, who looked very much like they not seen each other for a fortnight as passes went astray and touches were missed too frequently.
Manchester City also looked below their best at times but another two goals from Erling Haaland were enough to overturn an early opener from Brentford in a 2-1 win for the home side.
City are 5/6 for the title, with Arsenal 2/1 ahead of Sunday's North London derby, though the market somewhat reflects uncertainty surrounding City's future having been hit with 115 charges for allegedly breaking Premier League financial rules.
The hearing begins on Monday and is expected to run for 10 weeks, with a verdict reached early next year. Until then, City are likely to be in the curious position of both Premier League favourites, and as short as 10/1 for relegation given the possibility of a points penalty.
Haaland's nine goals after just four games give him a handy lead in the Golden Boot table and only injury could realistically see him fall short of capturing the award for a third year in succession.
As for the title, City have the edge over Liverpool and Arsenal in what's expected by many to be a three-horse race. Should Liverpool again perform as they did on Saturday over the coming weeks, it might soon be down to two.