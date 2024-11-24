Sporting Life
Graham Potter during his previous spell with Brighton
Graham Potter

Leicester sack Steve Cooper after defeat to Chelsea; Graham Potter favourite

By Sporting Life
Football
Sun November 24, 2024 · 24 min ago

Leicester have sacked manager Steve Cooper following their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Cooper, who took over from former boss Enzo Maresca in the summer, leaves the King Power Stadium with the club two points off the bottom three with two wins in 12 matches.

The Foxes announced assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club.

Ruud van Nistelrooy opened favourite to take over at 10/11 with Sky Bet, but money soon came for 4/1 shot Graham Potter and he had taken over as the 5/4 favourite shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

David Moyes was also trimmed from 3/1 to 9/4 as van Nistelrooy joined him at the same price.

Former Leicester striker Mark Robins just 12/1 despite having been let go by Championship strugglers Coventry and it's 16/1 bar, with recent interim England manager Lee Carsley also included in the list at 20/1.

Gareth Southgate, whose departure saw Carsley take temporary charge, is quoted at 25/1 but the market concerns three names.

Sky Bet's next Leicester manager odds

  • 5/4 Graham Potter
  • 9/4 Ruud van Nistelrooy
  • 9/4 David Moyes
  • 12/1 Mark Robins
  • 20/1 Carlos Corberan
  • 20/1 Lee Carsley
  • 25/1 bar

Odds correct at 1915 GMT on 24/11/24

A statement from Leicester read: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future.

“Men’s First Team training will be overseen by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the Club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS