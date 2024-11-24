Leicester sack Steve Cooper after defeat to Chelsea; Graham Potter favourite

Cooper, who took over from former boss Enzo Maresca in the summer, leaves the King Power Stadium with the club two points off the bottom three with two wins in 12 matches.

The Foxes announced assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club.

Ruud van Nistelrooy opened favourite to take over at 10/11 with Sky Bet, but money soon came for 4/1 shot Graham Potter and he had taken over as the 5/4 favourite shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

David Moyes was also trimmed from 3/1 to 9/4 as van Nistelrooy joined him at the same price.

Former Leicester striker Mark Robins just 12/1 despite having been let go by Championship strugglers Coventry and it's 16/1 bar, with recent interim England manager Lee Carsley also included in the list at 20/1.

Gareth Southgate, whose departure saw Carsley take temporary charge, is quoted at 25/1 but the market concerns three names.