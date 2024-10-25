Jimmy's Punt: Staked: 108.5pts | Returned: 117.06pts | P/L: +8.56pts | ROI: 7.9%

Football betting tips: EPL & EFL Saturday 12:30 0.5pt Amadou Mbengue to score anytime in Reading vs Bristol Rovers at 20/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Tyler Bindon to score anytime in Reading vs Bristol Rovers at 20/1 (Sky Bet) Saturday 15:00 1pt QPR to beat Burnley at 9/2 (General) 0.5pt QPR to win to nil vs Burnley at 8/1 (General) 1pt Miles Leaburn to score anytime in Charlton vs Wrexham at 11/4 (bet365) 0.5pt Miles Leaburn to score 2+ goals at 20/1 (bet365, Sky Bet) 1pt Scott Hogan to score anytime in Grimsby vs MK Dons at 13/5 (bet365) Sunday 15:15 1pt A red card for both teams in Getafe vs Valencia at 28/1 (William Hill) Sunday 19:45 1pt A red card for both teams in Marseille vs PSG at 35/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

You can’t win them all but one would’ve been nice last weekend. None of the seven selections got up in the last edition but it serves me right for messing around with prices around even money. You want touts you can plan a holiday around not set your watch too (Simpsons) and I have obliged here. Not without good reason though, there is plenty to get excited about this weekend. There is the usual smattering of EFL, we also go across to the continent and take a trip down under. We’ve got goalscoring centre backs, red cards galore, shock results and the return of generational wealth. Before we get into it though I have been told to make it known there won't be a column next weekend. I’m in Cornwall on family business but a word to the wise; keep an eye out for Kettering's prices vs Northampton in the FA Cup (currently around 11/1). It has got all the hallmarks of an upset and Kettering’s star studded frontline could have a say, I am excited to see Nile Ranger's and Gary Hooper's anytime goalscorer prices. Anyway, this weekend first.

Reading vs Bristol Rovers Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 7/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 3/1 Bristol Rovers are not just the worst side at defending set pieces in Sky Bet League One, but the entire football league. Considering the underlying data, it is a minor miracle they have only conceded eight times from them. Huddersfield centre back Matty Pearson opened the scoring last weekend, while centre-backs Alex Mitchell (Charlton) and Joe Low (Wycombe) have also bagged against Rovers within the last month so it makes sense to split stakes across Reading’s likely starters.

Burnley vs QPR Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 4/6 | Draw 13/5 | Away 4/1 The table does lie. It's lying to your face right now. One of the most blatant lies I’ve ever seen. 2. Burnley: 22pts (+12 GD) Scott Parker-ball at is boring, lucky, stupid best. His Burnley side scored nine times in their first two games from an xG of 2.27, a hot streak which has since proven to be unsustainable. The Clarets have only netted eight goals in the nine games since failing to score in a third of those contests which is a concern considering they were against Sunderland (who finished with 10 men), newly promoted Oxford and Preston.

Shrewd business by MK Dons securing the services of SCOTT HOGAN. He has spent the majority of his career in the Championship posting a goals per 90 average of 0.42. Now 32-years-old, Hogan was last playing in Sky Bet League Two 10 years ago where he scored 17 goals for Rochdale. Having hit double figures in each of his last two seasons in the second tier with Birmingham he should get plenty two divisions further down the pyramid. Hogan's opened his account with a goal at Morecambe and will fancy his chances of doubling his tally at Grimsby, a side who have conceded seven goals in their last two league games at Blundell Park. At 13/5, backing him TO SCORE ANYTIME certainly appeals. CLICK HERE to back Scott Hogan to score anytime with Sky Bet

Getafe vs Valencia Kick-off time: 15:15 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: Premier Sports 1

Home 6/5 | Draw 19/10 | Away 13/5 File this one under the no love lost category. The last six La Liga head-to-heads have seen 43 yellows and seven red cards. Jake told me about the game, the likelihood for cards and why there is animosity but I have forgotten the reason. Nevertheless, backing BOTH TEAMS TO RECEIVE A RED CARD would have paid out in half of those last six duels and although it has been nibbled in from 35/1 to 28/1, there is still enough juice in the price to back another feisty encounter. CLICK HERE to bet on Valencia vs Getafe with Sky Bet The referee in charge is also averaging 0.31 red cards per game across 115 La Liga appearances.

Marseille vs Paris St Germain Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Sunday

Home 12/5 | Draw 14/5 | Away 19/20

Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi

Le Classique has thrown up two red cards across the last four Ligue 1 meetings and Marseille are on a hiding to nothing in the disciplinary department this season. There have been six red cards brandished across Marseille's last six games and their tally of three is the most in the division. At 35/1, back BOTH TEAMS TO RECEIVE A RED CARD appeals. CLICK HERE to bet on Marseille vs PSG with Sky Bet Francois Letexier is the man with the whistle and could be pretty obliging as he has flashed a red card in just under a quarter of his 159 Ligue 1 appearances. This bet has already landed in a Marseille game this season, just two games ago in fact, when they and Angers had a man sent off inside 30 minutes.