Jimmy's Punt tips - P/L: +8.76pts | 19.5% ROI

Football betting tips: Premier League & EFL 1pt Vinicius Souza to be shown a card in Sheff Utd vs Derby at 5/1 (bet365) 0.5pts Souza and Gustavo Hamer to be carded at 25/1 (bet365) 1pt Shea Charles to be shown a card in Luton vs Sheff Wed at 11/5 (bet365) 1pt Hannibal Mejbri to be shown the first card in Burnley vs Portsmouth at 11/1 (bet365) 1pt Louie Barry to score from outside the box in Stockport vs Leyton Orient at 12/1 (bet365) 1pts Ben Wiles to score anytime in Huddersfield vs Northampton at 10/3 (bet365) 0.5pts Ben Wiles to score 2+ goals at 28/1 (bet365) *All games kick off Saturday 3pm CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Welcome back to the Ben Wiles fan club. The Terriers midfield maestro is single handedly keeping the column in the green and I love him for it. Unfortunately, his goal was the only winner last week in what proved to be a frustrating round of punts. Hannibal Mejbri was touted to be carded first but was a close second, neither of the centre-backs found the net, Donovan Pines was forced off with concussion and Anel Ahmedhodzic didn’t have a shot. Louie Barry did score but it was inside the box (tipped him outside) and although Wrexham took the lead at S Andrew’s, Birmingham ultimately outclassed them. The most sickening thing is, most of my go to bets are unavailable this weekend so I have had to do something unprecedented and actually find new ones. Sickening.

Sheffield United vs Derby Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 11/20 | Draw 3/1 | Away 9/2 According to several Championship experts (NTT20, Second Tier, Callum Fowler) Sheffield United won the transfer window. So, congratulations Sheffield United! Michael Cooper and Callum O’Hare are the two standout arrivals but the best bits of business were keeping hold of GUSTAVO HAMER and VINICIUS SOUZA. The latter is finally getting the plaudits he deserves from the Blades faithful. The Brazilian is a tackling machine, averaging 4.8 per game he comfortably tops the Championship’s charts.

Unsurprisingly with that volume, Souza does not always time them right. He averages 2.2 fouls a game and has picked up two cards in five appearances. Combine this with his career cards per 90 average of 0.34 and there is plenty of reason to get excited about the 5/1 price for him TO BE SHOWN A CARD on Saturday. CLICK HERE to back Vinicius Souza to be shown a card with Sky Bet At 25/1, it might also be worth combining Souza with teammate Hamer. No player in the division has got more cards then Hamer (3) taking his second-tier tally to 26 cards in two and a bit seasons. CLICK HERE to back Souza and Hamer to be carded with Sky Bet

SHEA CHARLES has eight cards to his name in a career spanning just 35 starts (cards per 90 average of (0.44). Couple this with the fact he will be containing Tahith Chong and his price to BE SHOWN A CARD appeals. CLICK HERE to back Shea Charles to be shown a card with Sky Bet Chong is the joint-second most fouled player in the division and has drawn cards from at least one opposition central midfielder in all of his five appearances.

Burnley vs Portsmouth Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 4/9 | Draw 10/3 | Away 11/2 Always the same. HANNIBAL MEJBRI has been carded in both of his domestic appearances for Burnley, one of them came in the 42nd minute the other in the 38th yet somehow neither were the first cards of the game. Career stats: 26 starts

13 cards

10 first-half cards

7 first cards of the game The 11/1 about him to receive the FIRST BOOKING is worth another go. CLICK HERE to back Hannibal Mejbri first booking with Sky Bet