Jimmy’s Punt: Staked 100.5pts | Returned 93.66pts | P/L -6.84pts | ROI -14.7%

Football betting tips: EFL Friday: 1pt Morgan Whittaker to score anytime in Plymouth vs Watford (20:00) at 11/4 0.5pt Morgan Whittaker to score and be carded at 21/1 Saturday: 1.5pts Bristol City to beat Burnley (12:30) at 2/1 1pt Bristol City to win to nil at 18/5 1pt Fraser Horsfall to score anytime in Burton vs Stockport (15:00) at 18/1 0.5pt Fraser Horsfall to score 2+ goals in at 250/1 Monday: 1pt Shilow Tracey to score anytime in Port Vale vs Crewe (20:00) at 5/1 1pt Shilow Tracey to score 2+ goals at 50/1

Times like this I curse my parents for naming me Jimmy The Punt. Maybe if they called me Jimmy The Sensible Value Nerd the column wouldn’t be two editions without a winner. Maybe I’d have taken a Northampton double chance at Blackpool or Cheltenham on the handicap. Oh well, that’s not my style. The pursuit of big priced losers, however, that’s what gets me going. And that is what I have this weekend.

Plymouth vs Watford Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Watford attack more down their left which naturally means they defend less down that side and this is why they concede more shots from the right (22%) compared to the left (14%). Plymouth don't really favour either side but in MORGAN WHITTAKER they certainly have a man who can punish this weakness as Myles Peart-Harris did for Swansea and Pol Valentin did for Sheffield Wednesday before the break. Both of them are right wingers. With all due respect, Whittaker is probably a cut above the pair. Last year he netted 19 times (0.43 goals per 90) and despite interest from elsewhere he opted to stay at the Pilgrims in the summer. Although he hasn't reached the same heights yet, he still has three goals to his name this term and the 11/4 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME seems large, some firms have the bet at 9/5.

Whittaker has also picked up three cards this season which is staggering considering he only had 10 yellows to his name going into the campaign. Maybe it's the Wayne Rooney effect. One card was for a foul, one for time wasting (in the 4th minute) and the other was after a lasp-gasp winner against Blackburn. Combining a goal with Whittaker TO BE SHOWN A CARD provides some interest at 21/1, especially with the presence of the TV cameras. The ideal scenario is Whittaker scores late and is carded for an overzealous celebration. It is also the reason I'll be re-backing the goal card combination late in the game, should the circumstances suit. The odds will be astronomical with Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power so keep your eyes peeled.

Burton vs Stockport Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 11/4 | Draw 23/10 | Away 17/20 Stockport’s trip to Burton provides us with a sumptuous set of circumstances. There is a bad side at defending set pieces against a good set piece side one and the good set piece side has a lethal threat just coming to the boil. Oh, and he is a massive price to score. Burton are the bad side. In 14 league games, they have shipped eight from dead ball situations and four different centre backs have found the net against them. Stockport are the good side. They have scored eight times from dead balls and FRASER HORSFALL is the threat coming to the boil.

The centre back has averaged over a shot per 90 this season, scored once and racked up seven eight in his last two games. The goal took his domestic tally to 17 (0.09 goals per 90) and based on that average he could be as short as 10/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME this weekend but he is 18/1. Paudie O'Connor netted a brace for Lincoln against the Brewers on opening day which is all the convincing I need that backing Horsfall TO SCORE 2+ GOALS is also worth a go.

CLICK HERE to back Fraser Horsfall to score 2+ with Sky Bet

Port Vale vs Crewe Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Monday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 4/5 | Draw 11/5 | Away 3/1 The top two square off in Sky Bet League Two on Monday. As expected, Port Vale, one of the ante-post favourites for the title, are five points clear, but Crewe continue to defy expectations. Winless after three games, Lee Bell’s side have only lost one of the next 12 taking 24 points form the 36 on offer. The Railwaymen’s visibility is the scariest part. Bell is a tactical chameleon, he can set his side up to steamroll low blocks or pick the big boys off on the counter and the latter should be expected here.