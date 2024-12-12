Jake's Predictions: Staked 202.25pts | Returned 209.43pts | P/L +7.18pts | ROI 3.6%

Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 15:00 1pt William Saliba to score anytime in Arsenal vs Everton at 12/1 (Unibet) 2.5pts Under 3.5 Goals in Liverpool vs Fulham at 8/11 (William Hill) 1.5pts Newcastle 18+ total shots vs Leicester at 49/50 (Unibet) 1.5pts Over 5.5 Cards in Wolves vs Ipswich at 13/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Saturday 17:30 1pt Youri Tielemans to be carded in N Forest vs Aston Villa at 9/2 (Sky Bet)

It was nice to get a decently profitable week last week, with 3.7pts returned. Chelsea were big contributors, as was Daniel Munoz, but the most pleasing winner was Brentford getting the better of Newcastle. The data and eye-test backed up the bet so it's always nice when it all clicks like that. Onto this weekend, and I had to restrict myself somewhat, with there being a load of fancies at 3pm on Saturday, a couple of extra of which, while not included in the staking plan, I have mentioned in the copy. Anyhow, lets hope for another weekend of profit.

Arsenal vs Everton Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 1/5 | Draw 5/1 | Away 12/1 Until someone stops Arsenal's new set-piece tactic, we simply have to keep backing big-priced goalscorers. Across their last five games, Arsenal have scored six goals via corners and free-kicks, and while at first glance you may think Everton are an opponent who will stifle this angle, think again. The Toffees, despite posing an attacking threat from such scenarios, rank 10th in terms of xG conceded from dead-ball situations (4.67), 11th for shots conceded (54) and ninth for goals conceded (4). While that may seem ok, digging deeper it becomes apparent that they, like everyone else, are exposed from set-pieces by the league's best. Sean Dyche's men have faced four sides who sit in the top seven for xGF from set-pieces so far this season and have conceded an average of 0.60 xGA, with two opposition centre-backs scoring in those four matches (Christian Romero and Marc Guehi).

Arsenal, unsurprisingly, sit top of the set-piece xGF standings, and top of the goals scored from set-piece standings, and can once again bamboozle their opponents from deadballs. Gabriel (twice), Jurrien Timber and WILLIAM SALIBA (two) have all scored across the last six outings, and the latter is worth backing again TO SCORE ANYTIME here at a huge 12/1. CLICK HERE to back William Saliba to score anytime with Sky Bet Saliba has scored in his last two Premier League appearances, and with Gabriel expected to once again miss out, he looks the biggest threat from this angle of attack. Jakub Kiwior is 14s but yet to have a shot this season, while Timber is shorter than Saliba 11s despite not posing as much of an aerial threat. Score prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)

Liverpool vs Fulham Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 2/7 | Draw 9/2 | Away 15/2 Liverpool didn't play last weekend and their title chances increased following Arsenal and Manchester City's dropped points. The Reds continue to play with absolute control, so much so that whenever they are hosting at Anfield, I love attacking the goal lines. We can back UNDER 3.5 GOALS at 8/11 here, and that looks a fantastic bet. CLICK HERE to back Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet The Reds have gone Under 3.5 Goals in 11 of their 14 Premier League games, while all seven of their home matches have seen this bet land. In total, their league matches at Anfield have averaged just 2.3 goals per game.

Fulham are the visitors on Sunday and they have been as tight on the goal front, with Under 3.5 Goals landing in 10 of 15 overall but six of seven when they travel, their away games seeing just 2.1 goals per game. It would be a huge surprise to see this game explode into life, with the Cottagers content with sitting and countering, and Liverpool playing somewhat cautiously as a result, controlling the pace and the transitions. Score prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Newcastle vs Leicester Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 2/7 | Draw 9/2 | Away 15/2 Ruud van Nistelrooy has had a dream start to life as Leicester manager, picking up four points from two games and scoring five goals in the process. They have, however, ridden their luck massively. They needed two very late goals to earn a point against Brighton, conceding 16 shots at the King Power, while against West Ham they were comfortably second best on the xG metric (3.10 - 1.67) and shipped a huge 31 shots.

I think their defensive frailties are set to be exposed yet again here, and the angle looks to be in NEWCASTLE SHOTS, and we can back 18+ SHOTS at near even money. CLICK HERE to back Newcastle 18+ total shots with Sky Bet While the Magpies have only averaged 12.6 shots per home game, context is needed. So far at St. James' Park, Eddie Howe's men have faced Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, understandably failing to hit 18+ shots in any of those. Their other three games saw them play Southampton, where they were reduced to 10-men early in the first half, Brighton and West Ham, with the latter two seeing them deliver 21 and 18 shots. That's enough to give me confidence that they can surpass the required line against one of the most leaky defences in the division, who have conceded an average of 18 shots per away game. Score prediction: Newcastle 3-1 Ipswich (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Wolves vs Ipswich Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 10/11 | Draw 13/5 | Away 11/4 This is a huge football match and it should deliver plenty of drama. It should also deliver plenty of cards, and that has to be the way in here. The total card line is set at a high 5.5, but I think there is still value in backing OVER 5.5 CARDS at 13/10. CLICK HERE to back 60+ booking points with Sky Bet You may think this is a bit of a stretch, but these two, while also being in the bottom three, are two of the best sides for fouls and cards. Ipswich have been shown an average of 2.8 cards per game this season, committing 12.6 fouls per 90, while Wolves have been handed 2.7 cards per game and committing 13.0 fouls per 90 this season

The cards tallies have both in the top five in the league, while the foul tallies have both in the top three. You could argue both sides have had three games each this season against sides either high in the foul committed table or near the bottom of the actual table, with all seeing high card counts. Wolves have faced West Ham in a high-pressure 'El Sackio' game (seven cards), a Bournemouth side who lead the foul charts (six cards) and Southampton in a relegation six pointer (five cards). Ipswich have taken on fourth bottom Crystal Palace (six cards), fellow promoted side Leicester (eight cards) and bottom side Southampton (eight cards) with all of those three matches in the 'six pointer' category, just as this is.

Referee Simon Hooper

The referee here, Simon Hooper is a good appointment, averaging 5.1 cards per game this season, and tempers could flare. It looks a cracking game for card backers. I don't want to go overboard betting wise, so I'll leave the official bets there, but with Wolves' continued set-piece struggles, it would be remiss of me not to mention Ipswich defenders to shoot or score. Dara O'Shea is 5/6 (bet365) for a shot and 16/1 to score anytime, with both looking large, as do the 2/1 for a shot about Cameron Burgess (Unibet), with the latter looking a cracking option. Burgess has fired a shot in five of his seven starts this season. Score prediction: Wolves 2-1 Ipswich (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports Premier League

Home 8/5 | Draw 23/10 | Away 13/8 This could be a fun and feisty match between two sides pushing for European football. We have Sam Barrott overseeing proceedings, and he is one the Premier League's best for cards, averaging 5.89 cards per game. So, delving into the player cards makes plenty appeal, especially with YOURI TIELEMaNS TO BE CARDED available at 9/2. CLICK HERE to back Youri Tielemans to be carded with Sky Bet The Belgian has already been carded three times this season, and is averaging 1.4 fouls per 90, but the fact he will be tasked with dealing with Morgan Gibbs-White is the real reason I love this bet.

The Forest midfielder has been fouled 1.50 times per 90 this season, most of them cynical fouls, shown by the fact he has started 11 games this season, and an opposing midfielder has been booked in nine of those. Lewis Cook, Flynn Downes, both Wolves CMs, Ryan Gravenberch, Carlos Baleba, Moises Caicedo, both West Ham CMs, Jens Cajuste and Ilkay Gundogan have fallen victim this season. The only doubt is whether Tielemans will start here given how he has played 83 minutes in midweek, but his importance to Villa's team should mean he is again at the heart of midfield. Boubacar Kamara is only just back from a long term injury and has played the full 90 in both of Villa's last two matches so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him given a rest. If he starts, the 27/10 about him being booked is worth a go as well. Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)