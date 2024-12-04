Jake's Predictions: Staked 189.25pts | Returned 192.71pts | P/L +3.46pts | ROI 1.8%

Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 12:30 1.5pts Everton +1.0 Asian Handicap vs Liverpool at 6/5 (bet365) 1pt Virgil van Dijk to be carded in Everton vs Liverpool at 23/4 (Unibet) Saturday 15:00 2pts Ollie Watkins to score anytime in Aston Villa vs Southampton at evens (Unibet) 1.5pts Daniel Munoz 1+ total shot in C Palace vs Man City at 11/8 (bet365) 1.5pt Brentford to win (Draw no Bet) vs Newcastle at 11/10 (General) Saturday 17:30 1pt Casemiro to be carded in Man Utd vs N Forest at 41/20 (Unibet) 1pt Kobbie Mainoo to be carded in Man Utd vs N Forest at 9/2 (Sky Bet) ***Sunday's games to be added Friday afternoon CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

The midweek round of fixtures were brutal for us. Chris Wood missed a glorious one-on-one in the first half of City v Forest, a chance he has been slotting away with ease this season, which would have seen us cash the BTTS bet, and then there's Caoimhin Kelleher. His bizarre error - an attempt to dumby the ball out of play from a Newcastle set-piece without realising an attacker was behind him - cost us profit and his team three points. The selections wiped out over half the profit we had accumulated so far this season. We have to dust ourselves off and go again in what is a relentless schedule over the Christmas period.

Biggest One Yet! - DEC 7 ACCA | Football betting preview with free tips & predictions

Everton vs Liverpool Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

TV Channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 6/1 | Draw 18/5 | Away 2/5 This one could be an emotionally charged and feisty game. It's set to be the final ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park - in the league anyway, these two could be drawn in the FA Cup - so you just know the players and fans of both teams will be even more up for this. The Toffees come into the game on the back of a 4-0 home thrashing of Wolves, extending their unbeaten home run to five games, while Liverpool let a 3-2 lead slip at Newcastle after a shocking Caoimhin Kelleher error.

This is the cliche banana skin game for Liverpool then, fresh off dropped points against a side in good form at home, in a derby match where Everton will want to close the 'Merseyside derby at Goodison era' with a positive result. Everton or draw in the double chance market is available at 15/8 in places which looks of interest, but I'll instead take EVERTON +1.0 ASIAN HANDICAP at 6/5 with bet365. This bet wins if Everton avoid defeat, and we have the added security of money back should Liverpool win by a single goal. CLICK HERE to back Everton +2 handicap with Sky Bet As already mentioned, the hosts will be bang up for this and have shown a real steely nature at home, averaging just 1.23 xGA per home game across their last five. This bet, backed blind, would have won in five of their seven home league games, pushed in one and lost only once, way back on the opening weekend of the season. Liverpool have made hard work of things away from home this term, ever since dismantling Milan 3-1 in the Champions League. In the seven ensuing away games, Arne Slot's men have won five but all have been by a single goal margin - a repeat of which would mean a push for us - and failed to win twice. Interestingly, the Reds have conceded nine times in their last four road games, including twice at sorry Southampton and three at Newcastle in midweek, perhaps hinting at chinks in the armour. A second bet here comes from the card markets. If I quizzed you as to who the most carded player has been over the last six Merseyside derby, would your answer be VIRGIL VAN DIJK? Probably not right, but he is the correct answer. The Dutchman has been cautioned in three of his last five appearances in this derby, with all of them coming in his last three visits to Goodison Park.

For whatever reason, he just gets dragged into the rough and tumble, dishing it out and seemingly just playing on the edge which is something he rarely does. Perhaps he's still angry about having his knee wrecked by Jordan Pickford? CLICK HERE to back Virgil van Dijk to be carded with Sky Bet Either way, at bigger than 5/1, he's well worth a punt TO BE CARDED in which will likely be a feisty, foul-heavy contest. Michael Oliver is the referee here too, which is a good appointment for card backers. He's averaged 5.0 per game in the league this season. Score prediction: Everton 1-1 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Aston Villa vs Southampton Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 4/11 | Draw 4/1 | Away 13/2 Southampton are just down right bad. They have one win and 11 defeats this season, with Russell Martin's men already seven points from safety. It looks bleak. Aston Villa snapped their winless run in midweek, and will certainly fancy their chances of making it back-to-back successes, as I do. I am surprised to see even money available about OLLIE WATKINS TO SCORE ANYTIME here. We are talking about the starting striker of a team 2/5 to get the win on the day, agains a side who prop up the division and who have conceded 30 goals in 14 games this term. CLICK HERE to back Ollie Watkins to score anytime with Sky Bet The Englishman has seven goals to his name already this season, netting in two of his last three, though interestingly, five of his seven goals have come at Villa Park.

He has in fact netted in four of his last six home league games, so again, even money? Watkins is averaging 0.70 xG per 90, a figure considerably up on last season's (0.47) when he finished the season with 19 goals. Add in the fact that Southampton, likely due to the gaps in their defence through sheer incompetence and enjoyment to shoot themselves in the foot, have conceded to opposition strikers in six of their last 12, and we have a cracking looking bet. Score prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Brentford vs Newcastle Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 9/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 5/4 I'm pretty keen to get BRENTFORD on side here. The Bees have won six and drawn one of their seven home games this season, and while their schedule has been kind, Thomas Frank's side have been dominant in every contest. Their best win has come against a good Bournemouth team, and I don't think Newcastle are much better than the Cherries. In fact, before midweek, I thought the Magpies had turned into a very average side. They were excellent against Liverpool, playing with a level of energy and intensity we haven't seen from them for some time. It's all well and good doing that at home in front of a raucous crowd against a title contender, it's another to do it away against a fellow mid-table team. There is every chance they fail to recover physically from that Wednesday effort, which certainly gives Brentford an edge.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle have struggled on the road

We also have to factor in just how bad Newcastle have been away from home over the last year and a half. In 28 away league games, Eddie Howe's side have won just eight times, losing 13. This season they are W2 D3 L2, but have lost the xG battle in six of those, averaging 1.41 xGF and 1.86 xGA per away game. That latter figure is a cause for concern against a red-hot Brentford attack, and with the Bees 2/1 outsiders to win the game, backing BRENTFORD DRAW NO BET makes plenty of appeal at 11/10. CLICK HERE to back Brentford win (Draw no Bet) with Sky Bet This gives us security of money back should the game end all square. If we'd've backed this bet in all of Newcastle's last 28 away league games we would have six more wins than losses. It looks like a great opportunity to take Newcastle on, with the market perhaps making them shorter off the back of one decent display at home, somewhat overlooking the fact that in their last away game against fourth-bottom Crystal Palace they registered just ONE shot in 90 minutes. Score prediction: Brentford 3-2 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 9/2 | Draw 3/1 | Away 11/20 City finally got back to winning ways in midweek when beating Nottingham Forest, but it wasn't as straight forward as the scoreline suggested, especially not in the first half. Morgan Gibbs-White forced Stefan Ortega into a good save before Chris Wood squandered a one-on-one opportunity, after which City went up the other end and doubled their lead. A rejuvenated Palace should get opportunities here, and my eyes are drawn to the 11/8 for DANIEL MUNOZ 1+ SHOT which is available at 11/8. CLICK HERE to back Daniel Munoz 1+ total shot with Sky Bet The Colombian has become a real attacking threat for Crystal Palace, registering at least one shot in six straight games, taking a total of 11 in that period.

In total he's averaged 1.15 shots per 90 this season, so odds against seems generous, especially against such a vulnerable City defence. Pep's side have lost their last five away games, conceding 12 goals and an average of 11.4 shots and 2.32 xGA per game. Score prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Home 3/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 4/1 Well, United were comfortably beaten in their first big test under Ruben Amorim, just reinforcing the size of the task that he faces. It doesn't get any easier either, with a good-in-transition Forest side visiting Old Trafford on Saturday. Forest gave City a good game in the first half of their midweek match, and had Chris Wood slotted home his big chance, the score would have been 1-1 and who knows what would have happened given City's fragile mental state at the moment. Instead, Pep's side went right up the other end and made it 2-0. Nuno's side look a big price to get a result in this one, but given what we have seen from Amorim in terms of rotating his XI nearly every game, another couple of bets stand out.

We should expect the new United manager to bring in fresh legs after a gruelling midweek game at Arsenal, especially in midfield, so splitting stakes on CASEMIRO and KOBBIE MAINOO TO BE CARDED looks a sensible way in on Saturday when factoring in their opponent. The Brazilian has started both weekend league games under Amorim, and been on the bench in both midweek games, with the former Sporting manager openly saying his players aren't fit enough to play two games in a week in the style he wants just yet. Mainoo meanwhile returned from injury against Everton and didn't play midweek due to suspension. CLICK HERE to back Casemiro to be carded with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Kobbie Mainoo to be carded with Sky Bet That's right, the English midfielder has already accumulated five yellow cards this season, while Casemiro has been booked in three of his last six across all competitions. The bet comes alive when factoring that, not only are they asked to press intensely and aggressively in Amorim's system, but they will be up against an awkward Forest attack led by Morgan Gibbs-White.

He has been fouled 1.52 times per 90 this season, most of them cynical fouls. He has started 10 games this season, and an opposing midfielder has been booked in nine of those. Lewis Cook, Flynn Downes, both Wolves CMs, Ryan Gravenberch, Carlos Baleba, Moises Caicedo, both West Ham CMs, Jens Cajuste and Ilkay Gundogan have fallen victim this season. Only against Newcastle did this angle fail to deliver. The referee here is Darren England, who has averaged 5.2 cards per game so far this season, so hopefully he continues at that rate here. Score prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)