Tuesday
1.5pts Ismaila Sarr 1+ shot on target in Ipswich vs Crystal Palace (19:30) at 19/20 (Betway)
***Wednesday and Thursday tips to follow
It was a small profit last weekend, and hopefully the halting of losing train means we can start seeing more green as variance leans in our favour.
A few takeaways - Liverpool and Arsenal are good, very good. Chelsea could well be the third best team in the league.
Ruud van Nistelrooy has one hell of a job on his hands keeping Leicester up. Julen Lopeegui is walking a tightrope. Newcastle look a shell of the team we saw a few years ago and Villa already look tired in what is still early in a very long season for Unai Emery's side.
You probably knew some (or most of this already). Anyway, onto the midweek action.
Crystal Palace were really good against Newcastle, utterly dominant in fact (xG: CRY 1.76 - 0.04 NEW). They were unlucky to come away with only a point, but the signs are there that they could well kick into gear and surge into mid-table.
ISMAILA SARR has been a standout performer since coming into the starting XI, and it's the number of shots on target he's registered which catches the eye.
In five games since nailing down a spot in Oliver Glasner's line-up, he's fired 12 shots with nine hitting the target. He's registered 1+ SHOT ON TARGET in four of those five starts, so the 19/20 available for him to register another here certainly appeals.
The Eagles are slowly getting healthier, which means we should view them as more of a mid-table team than relegation candidates, and if their last two games are anything to go by, swashbuckling attacking football could again be in the works.
Score prediction: Ipswich 1-2 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
I don't know what to make of West Ham. I don't know what to make of Leicester, either.
The Hammers looked control, calm and measured in winning at St. James' Park, but chaotic and hapless against Arsenal. Leicester have been arguably the worst team in the league this season and now start a fresh with a new manager - Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Too many question marks for me, so it's a no bet. If were to offer a lean it would be in the direction of Facundo Buonanotte to score anytime at around 4/1. He's netted four times in nine starts, shoots on sight (2.48 per 90) and is averaging an impressive 0.36 xG per 90.
A goal and card combo for the Argentinean - who has five yellows to his name in the Premier League - is 18/1 for those wanting a longshot to cheer on.
Score prediction: Leicester 1-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
