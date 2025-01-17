Jaden Philogene excited after sealing Ipswich move from Aston Villa

The England Under-21 international rejoined Villa from Hull on a long-term deal in the summer but has struggled to command a regular place in Unai Emery’s side and will now hope to kickstart his career at Portman Road.

After signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Tractor Boys, who are thought to have paid around £22million, he said: “I’m excited to be here and I know there are great players in the squad.

“I just want to play as much as possible. As a player I like to dribble and link up play and provide goals and assists. I’m looking forward to it.”

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna had earlier discussed the issues involved with securing Philogene, who was pushed further down the pecking order at Villa Park by Donyell Malen’s arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

“He is a player that we like, who we have tried to bring to the club in previous windows and we think he has got qualities to really fit in here,” he said.

“It has been a slightly longer process than we would have wanted, but steadfast within all that has been that Jaden believes in the project here. It is a complicated deal for the football club to do because he is a young player who has just signed a five-year contract with Aston Villa in the summer.

“Aston Villa have to get the best deal possible for their club. The player’s representatives have to get the best deal and make sure the security is right for the player. It is very important that every deal we do is right for the now, but also helps the progression of the football club in the longer term and also protects the club.”

Town defender George Edmundson, meanwhile, is expected to make his season-long loan at Middlesbrough a permanent switch before the transfer window closes.

After seeing off Bristol Rovers 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, Ipswich return to their Premier League survival battle against Brighton at Portman Road on Thursday night.

Winger Omari Hutchinson could be involved after missing two games with a groin problem but Sammie Szmodics remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Brighton have slipped to 10th in the table after eight league games without a win, drawing six, but did beat Norwich 4-0 in the FA Cup.

“The league is so competitive this year, so the margins to win games is really tough,” McKenna said.

“They have probably had too many draws, which is why they might not be as high as they would want, but that certainly doesn’t change our perspective on the size of the challenge that we are going to face.”