Is Jayden Danns the long-term replacement for Darwin Nunez at Liverpool?

This was always going to be a make or break campaign for Darwin Nunez.

Towards the end of last season, it was revealed that the No9 was a Jurgen Klopp purchase. The German tactician handpicked the centre-forward to come in with others at the club preferring Christopher Nkunku at the time. The new regime at Anfield was distancing themselves from the chaotic Uruguayan ahead of the 2024/25 season. But, despite exit talk, he remained. Arne Slot, upon his appointment as Klopp’s successor, had been tasked with getting more out of a number of underperforming players at Anfield and Nunez no doubt would’ve fallen into that category.

Despite scoring and assisting across his two campaigns with the Reds, the general consensus was that he needed to be doing more. He was spurning chances at an alarming rate and had failed to make the centre-forward position in the team his own despite the opportunities. Now, some of this was outside of his control. Finishing can be fickle. He was picking up the odd knock which kept him sidelined and then Klopp would tinker with the team. If he was going to succeed and be the main man for Liverpool, he would have to stake his claim this year under Slot. The Dutch tactician had worked wonders with Santiago Gimenez at Feyenoord and the hope was he would be able to repeat the trick with Darwin. It hasn’t exactly panned out like that, has it?

The 25-year-old has just two Premier League goals to his name this term. He lost his place in Slot’s starting XI to Luis Diaz during Diogo Jota’s absence. He’s reportedly been offered an escape route this month with AC Milan and a host of Saudi Arabian clubs keen on the 33-cap international. However, the Reds are wanting to recoup the £64million they paid to sign him, limiting his options in January. His form won’t be helping his case either. He’s netted just once in his last 12 appearances across all competitions and blanked in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Accrington in the FA Cup last weekend. He did assist Jota for the opener but despite having five shots with an expected goals (xG) total of 0.81, he failed to find the back of the net.

The goal drought is clearly having an impact on his confidence. And with other attackers now full of confidence, Darwin could soon find himself further down the pecking order. Jota was back amongst the goals on Saturday. Federico Chiesa opened his account for the Reds too in what was a bright 45-minute display. 'A confident finish from a confident player' Jayden Danns impressed in his cameo and found the back of the net after a purposeful bit of play. The 18-year-old picked the ball up near the halfway line and carried it forward before finding Chiesa with a pass. The Italy international had his shot saved but Danns was alive enough to follow it up and lash the ball calmly into the empty net. It wasn’t highlight reel worthy but it was a confident finish from a confident player. And as a striker, that matters.

THE YOUNGSTER THAT HAS NO PROBLEMS SCORING IN THE FA CUP!



Jayden Danns starts the move and seals it for Liverpool

It is something Robbie Fowler referenced when discussing the game on ITV. "As a young kid, his attitude is excellent and I think he has got a little bit of everything. He wins the ball and plays the ball to Chiesa. "I actually think Nunez can learn something from him and the fact he wants to get into the box and score. Sometimes Nunez will get it, play the ball and then sort of hand back. "Danns has that appetite and desire to get in the box. He knows something might happen and it does, getting another goal in front of the Kop." Will Danns play more for Liverpool? Had it not been for injuries, Danns would’ve likely had an impact earlier in the season. But he’s now got an opportunity to make himself an important part of Slot’s first-team plans. The former Feyenoord boss heaped praise on the striker in his post-match interview. "What I like most about him [Danns] and most of the academy players is the mentality they have. "That is a big compliment to him and definitely a big compliment to our youth academy because if you are a youngster and come to the first team, sometimes you're used in a way you might not expect.

🗣️ "There were a few moments where the fans could see why we think he's a talent."



Arne Slot on Ngumoha, Alexander-Arnold, Chiesa and Danns

"Although it is common in football, you're playing with the other team that has to copy sometimes the team we face over here, sometimes you're in a different position. "He is a striker, but if we play 11-v-11 and I make the choice to play Jota and on the other side, Darwin is playing as a nine so he has to play as an 11 or a six or whatever position we need him. "But he will, like all of the other academy players, give all he has. If that is your mentality, you can reach it and definitely get the most of your potential and that's what is going to happen with him." Danns has been linked with loan moves to Plymouth and Coventry this month but Liverpool could well keep him around. They have an FA Cup fourth round tie against the Danns-linked Argyle on the horizon. It is a chance for Slot to rotate in a bid to keep senior players fit for the title charge. There are Champions League group stage games left to play but with the Reds leading the way with a 100% record, it is yet another opportunity for rotation. It is another opportunity for Danns to make his mark. It is another opportunity for the 18-year-old to show why he could be the man to replace Darwin in the squad in the long-term.