Is Jack Grealish the answer for Pep Guardiola and Man City?

It's not been an easy 12 months for Jack Grealish.

Since the pinnacle of playing a vital role in Manchester City's treble-winning season, he has suffered from a plague of injuries and loss of form, culminating in his omission from England's squad for Euro 2024. Despite positive signs in Lee Carsley's opening weeks as interim Three Lions boss, further injuries brought any growing momentum to a grinding halt. But could things be about to change?

"Our football is always built from the midfield. The quality. They make our tempo and the way we have to play," Pep Guardiola explained after the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. "We control the game, and [against Forest] Jack [Grealish] gave us that pace. When to accelerate and control, he did it really well. "I’m so happy for him."

Kevin De Bruyne's goal and assist on his first league start since September was widely considered the catalyst for City finally ending their long winless streak, helping to keep Guardiola's crucial change stay under the radar. A dearth of options and an unprecedented slump in form led him to try something he never previously had: Grealish as a true central midfielder. "He was really good," the City boss continued. “I know his quality. He has attributes to play holding midfield: keep the ball, break the lines and show composure."

Only Ilkay Gundogan (93) and Ruben Dias (92) had more than Grealish's 77 touches against Forest, with the England international producing a near faultless all-round performance, creating three chances for his team-mates, completing two tackles and still managing a couple of attempts on goal. He helped Manchester City create their most expected goals (xG) in nine games and score three times in a league match for the first time since October 5. For Grealish, though, there was one thing missing.