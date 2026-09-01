Hibernian vs Hearts predictions, tips and Scottish Premiership preview

Football betting tips: Scottish Premiership 2.5pts Over 2.5 goals at 10/11 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Thursday TV: Premier Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

Wouter Vrancken has got things together in recent weeks

Not only is this an Edinburgh derby but it's also a contest between two sides who have demonstrated strength in attack so far. Across the three league games both Hibs and Hearts sit in the top four in terms of the quality of chances created, with Celtic (obviously) and Dundee United (who have been behind a lot and played a game extra) the only teams with higher expected goals (xG) figures. What's pleasing about the number from a Hearts perspective is that they've spent the large majority of their three games in the lead. In fact, no side has led more than the 82% of the game time seen by Wouter Vrancken's outfit. That will make the loss at Aberdeen even more frustrating given the nature of it. They've only trailed for a matter of seconds. Hibs, meanwhile, have only been behind for around 21 minutes in the league so far. Some may therefore point to the draw, which is of course a very realistic possibility, but I'm instead settling for OVER 2.5 GOALS at just shy of even money. The above is there to add context to the underlying numbers and why they're in fact stronger than other teams, even if some may boast a higher figure. Despite being ahead, both sides still push to create chances and don't simply rest on what they have.

A stats-based angle I was interested in was the over 28.5 shots at around 6/4. This has the feel of quite an open game anyway without even factoring in the derby crowd element to it - Hibs could only muster four shots in their meeting in April so almost 'owe it' to their supporters to improve anyway. Eight of Hearts' ten competitive games this season have gone over 2.5 with one of those which didn't being the home draw with Benfica, a game which was played with the tie already decided given the outcome in Portugal. Two players I'd focus on from a shots-perspective though are Hibs' Josh Mulligan and Hearts' Blair Spittal given their previous showings. The former available at 7/4 with Hills for an effort on target. While it wouldn't have mattered here if it was a staked selection, I'll still point out that it's worth checking with your chosen bookmaker as some don't offer the 'super sub' promotion in the Scottish Premiership. I'm keeping it simple by backing goals instead, in what should hopefully be a highly-entertaining Edinburgh derby.