Liverpool

Girona vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Football
Mon December 09, 2024 · 3h ago

Football betting tips: Champions League

2pts Liverpool to win to nil at 17/10 (BetVictor)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

BuildABet @ 17/4

  • Liverpool to win
  • Both teams to score 'no'
  • Curtis Jones 2+ shots

Click here to back with Sky Bet

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-40?sba_promo=ACQBXG40FB&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING

Kick-off: 17:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports 1

Home 6/1 | Draw 18/5 | Away 2/5

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the Champions League against Girona on Tuesday.

The well rested Reds trip to Everton was postponed at the weekend, yet they remain four points clear at the top of the Premier League and are in pole position in the 36 team table on the continent.

Arne Slot’s side's 2/5 price in Spain looks justified as they have only conceded once in five matches. In fact they haven't been breached across their last six hours of Champions League action.

The surprise package in La Liga last season, Girona, are struggling to cope with the hectic schedule. After finishing third last term, Girona head into this clash 9th domestically and have lost three of their last four in all competitions. Real Madrid beat them 3-0 at the weekend and they were knocked-out of the Copa del Rey on penalties by fourth tier side Logrones in the game before.

Girona’s maiden Champions League campaign is going horribly as well. They have lost four of their five matches and are 12/1 to finish between 9-24th with three group games to go.

What are the best bets?

Liverpool

Keep it simple as far as the betting is concerned.

LIVERPOOL are priced at 2/5 to win but 17/10 TO WIN TO NIL, a feat they have managed in 61% of their 18 wins in all competitions and four of their five in Europe.

Girona have failed to find the net in their last two games and three of their five defeats in this competition and are without key man Viktor Tysyhankov on Tuesday.

The Spaniards have not been able to replace the goals of Artem Dovbyk from last season with forwards Bojan Miovski and Cristhian Stuani yet to net in Europe despite racking up an xG of 3.20 between them.

Although Liverpool are missing Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konate in defence, the hosts don’t have the firepower to bloody the Reds nose.

Team news

The hosts will be without Yangel Herrera and Tsygankov. Michel Sanchez’s XI could feature former Premier League players with Paulo Gazzaniga, Bryan Gil, Arnaut Danjuma, Donny Van de Beek and Oriol Romeu all expected to play.

As for Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley and Konate are all expected to miss out with injuries on Tuesday. Alexis Mac Allister is also unavailable due to suspension and Federico Chiesa is reportedly recovering from an illness.

This fixture is also expected to come too soon for Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota although the pair are back training with the first team. This should see Caoimhin Kelleher continue in goal for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups

Girona: Gazzaniga; A Martinez, Lopez, Krejci, Gutierrez; Martin, Romeu; Gil, Van de Beek, Danjuma; Miovski

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Gakpo

Match facts

  • This will be the first meeting between Girona and Liverpool in European competition. Girona have never faced an English side before, while they will be the 13th different Spanish side that the Reds have faced in Europe.
  • Liverpool have only won two of their last 10 away matches against Spanish sides in European competition (D1 L7), although those two victories have come on their three most recent trips (L1), beating Atlético de Madrid in October 2021 and Villarreal in May 2022 (both 3-2 wins).
  • Spanish teams are winless in their last seven games against English opponents in the UEFA Champions League (D3 L4), since Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Chelsea in April 2023. Indeed, that was also the last time a Spanish side managed to stop an English opponent from scoring.
  • Liverpool are the only team with a 100% record in the UEFA Champions League this season, winning all five of their games so far. Arne Slot’s winning run is already the longest by a manager from the start of a spell with an English club in the competition (5).
  • Liverpool have won each of their last 10 games in the group/league phase of the UEFA Champions League, scoring 28 goals and only conceding three. The last team to beat them in the competition outside of the knockout rounds was Napoli back in September 2022 (4-1).
  • In open play, only Shakhtar Donetsk (1.32) have progressed the ball upfield slower Girona (1.36) on average in the UEFA Champions League this season. However, they’ve only scored one goal following their 10+ pass sequences in open play this term (71 in total).
  • Liverpool have scored six goals from crosses in the UEFA Champions League this season, with half of their total in the competition coming that way (50% - 6/12). Indeed, their six goals following crosses are at least twice as many as any other side in 2024-25 (four teams on three).
  • Mohamed Salah has assisted four goals in five UEFA Champions League appearances for Liverpool this term, already his joint-most in a single edition. Only in the 2017-18 season has a Liverpool player made more than four assists in a Champions League campaign (8 by James Milner and 7 by Roberto Firmino).
  • Girona centre forwards Bojan Miovski and Cristhian Stuani are still looking for their first goals in the UEFA Champions League this season, despite attempting 14 shots between them (7 each) and combining for 3.2 expected goals from those attempts.
  • Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister has made 10 passes that have broken the opposition’s defensive line in the UEFA Champions League this season; the most of any central midfielder. Indeed, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo (11) is the only player to have made more than him in the current edition.

Odds correct at 1410 GMT on 09/12/24

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS