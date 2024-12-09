Girona vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the Champions League against Girona on Tuesday.

The well rested Reds trip to Everton was postponed at the weekend, yet they remain four points clear at the top of the Premier League and are in pole position in the 36 team table on the continent.

Arne Slot’s side's 2/5 price in Spain looks justified as they have only conceded once in five matches. In fact they haven't been breached across their last six hours of Champions League action.

The surprise package in La Liga last season, Girona, are struggling to cope with the hectic schedule. After finishing third last term, Girona head into this clash 9th domestically and have lost three of their last four in all competitions. Real Madrid beat them 3-0 at the weekend and they were knocked-out of the Copa del Rey on penalties by fourth tier side Logrones in the game before.

Girona’s maiden Champions League campaign is going horribly as well. They have lost four of their five matches and are 12/1 to finish between 9-24th with three group games to go.