Girona vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Liverpool to win to nil at 17/10 (BetVictor)
Liverpool will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the Champions League against Girona on Tuesday.
The well rested Reds trip to Everton was postponed at the weekend, yet they remain four points clear at the top of the Premier League and are in pole position in the 36 team table on the continent.
Arne Slot’s side's 2/5 price in Spain looks justified as they have only conceded once in five matches. In fact they haven't been breached across their last six hours of Champions League action.
The surprise package in La Liga last season, Girona, are struggling to cope with the hectic schedule. After finishing third last term, Girona head into this clash 9th domestically and have lost three of their last four in all competitions. Real Madrid beat them 3-0 at the weekend and they were knocked-out of the Copa del Rey on penalties by fourth tier side Logrones in the game before.
Girona’s maiden Champions League campaign is going horribly as well. They have lost four of their five matches and are 12/1 to finish between 9-24th with three group games to go.
Keep it simple as far as the betting is concerned.
LIVERPOOL are priced at 2/5 to win but 17/10 TO WIN TO NIL, a feat they have managed in 61% of their 18 wins in all competitions and four of their five in Europe.
Girona have failed to find the net in their last two games and three of their five defeats in this competition and are without key man Viktor Tysyhankov on Tuesday.
The Spaniards have not been able to replace the goals of Artem Dovbyk from last season with forwards Bojan Miovski and Cristhian Stuani yet to net in Europe despite racking up an xG of 3.20 between them.
Although Liverpool are missing Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konate in defence, the hosts don’t have the firepower to bloody the Reds nose.
The hosts will be without Yangel Herrera and Tsygankov. Michel Sanchez’s XI could feature former Premier League players with Paulo Gazzaniga, Bryan Gil, Arnaut Danjuma, Donny Van de Beek and Oriol Romeu all expected to play.
As for Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley and Konate are all expected to miss out with injuries on Tuesday. Alexis Mac Allister is also unavailable due to suspension and Federico Chiesa is reportedly recovering from an illness.
This fixture is also expected to come too soon for Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota although the pair are back training with the first team. This should see Caoimhin Kelleher continue in goal for the visitors.
Girona: Gazzaniga; A Martinez, Lopez, Krejci, Gutierrez; Martin, Romeu; Gil, Van de Beek, Danjuma; Miovski
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Gakpo
Odds correct at 1410 GMT on 09/12/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.