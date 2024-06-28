France vs Belgium betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

3pts France to win in 90 minutes at 10/11 (General)
Now is the time to get France on side.
The fact they're 11/2, having been 4/1 pre-tournament, reflects the lopsided nature of the draw after they failed to top their group, but under Didier Deschamps they're not a team who'll be especially bothered by who they have to face en route to the final.
Thanks to their consistent major tournament success over the past 30 years, they're used to grinding through the group stage and delivering a performance, or even just moments, when it matters. We can dream...
There's no value in backing them in the tournament outright because of the odds that will be available match-by-match, but backing them to win those ties individually is a simple, sensible way to go.
Starting with a meeting with a very average Belgium team.
In terms of its profile, this is the most eye-catching tie of the round of 16, and according to the bookmakers along with Austria against Turkey it's the most evenly matched fixture; not in my book.
FRANCE have looked a little clunky, disrupted by the loss of Kylian Mbappe to a broken nose during their opening win over Austria, but there have been enough signs to believe they will make light work of Belgium.
They have conceded only one goal and even that penalty against Poland was saved by Mike Maignan only for the referee to harshly order a retake for the France keeper stepping off his line, though he allowed Robert Lewandowski to stutter and delay to his heart's desire.
And they may have only scored once themselves, an Mbappe penalty, with the other coming via an Austria own goal, but they have created more chances according to expected goals (5.9 xG) than any other team in the round of 16, and had more touches in the opposition box (112) than any side in the tournament.
Belgium, meanwhile, are fortunate to be in the knockout stage having delivered a listless display against Ukraine in their final group game, keeping the ball in the corner in the final moments to scramble their way to a goalless draw.
There was overexcitement after their 2-0 win over Romania thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's superb display, with people quick to forget that only days earlier they had suffered one of the biggest shocks in the tournament's history by losing 1-0 to Slovakia.
Only 18 months ago they failed to escape a World Cup group containing Croatia, Morocco and Canada and their performance in this tournament is a clear indication that in its current guise this team should no longer be considered alongside football's elite nations.
Backing FRANCE TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES at 10/11 is therefore advised.
France replaced Antoine Griezmann with Bradley Barcola against Poland and the young winger impressed, but is unlikely to keep his place.
If he does so Marcus Thuram may be the one to miss out, with Griezmann expected to return.
Belgium have winger Dodi Lukebakio back from suspension, and he could replace Leandro Trossard. Lois Openda is pushing to start too.
France: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Rabiot, Kante; Dembele, Griezmann, Barcola; Mbappe.
Belgium: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Theate, Vertonghen; De Bruyne, Onana, Tielemans; Lukebakio, Lukaku, Doku.
Odds correct at 1350 BST (28/06/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.