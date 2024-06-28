France vs Belgium betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

CLICK for odds, form & stats in our NEW match page

Now is the time to get France on side. The fact they're 11/2, having been 4/1 pre-tournament, reflects the lopsided nature of the draw after they failed to top their group, but under Didier Deschamps they're not a team who'll be especially bothered by who they have to face en route to the final. Thanks to their consistent major tournament success over the past 30 years, they're used to grinding through the group stage and delivering a performance, or even just moments, when it matters. We can dream... There's no value in backing them in the tournament outright because of the odds that will be available match-by-match, but backing them to win those ties individually is a simple, sensible way to go. Starting with a meeting with a very average Belgium team.

Belgium, meanwhile, are fortunate to be in the knockout stage having delivered a listless display against Ukraine in their final group game, keeping the ball in the corner in the final moments to scramble their way to a goalless draw. There was overexcitement after their 2-0 win over Romania thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's superb display, with people quick to forget that only days earlier they had suffered one of the biggest shocks in the tournament's history by losing 1-0 to Slovakia. Only 18 months ago they failed to escape a World Cup group containing Croatia, Morocco and Canada and their performance in this tournament is a clear indication that in its current guise this team should no longer be considered alongside football's elite nations. Backing FRANCE TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES at 10/11 is therefore advised. CLICK HERE to back France to win with Sky Bet

Team news France replaced Antoine Griezmann with Bradley Barcola against Poland and the young winger impressed, but is unlikely to keep his place. If he does so Marcus Thuram may be the one to miss out, with Griezmann expected to return. Belgium have winger Dodi Lukebakio back from suspension, and he could replace Leandro Trossard. Lois Openda is pushing to start too.