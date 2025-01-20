Log in with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get free and exclusive access to This Week's Acca, with an enhanced price only available through this article.

Our midweek edition returns with a twist, as an inability to find common ground results in three accas advised between 12 and 105/1.

Joe and Jimmy's 12/1 treble

Tom Cleverley's Watford are strong at Vicarage Road

WATFORD were the latest team to win at Derby, a much-needed away victory to add to their imperious home record (W9 D2 L2) which has put them firmly in the play-off race. Preston, meanwhile, have won just once on the road all season. Fifth-placed BLACKBURN sit directly beneath Watford in the home table having won eight of their 14 matches. They bounced back from a mini wobble at Ewood to thump Portsmouth 3-0 last time out there and welcome a middling Coventry team who have won once away since November 2.

Tom's 45/1 treble

Tom Carnduff QPR are the Championship’s form team with no side picking up more points across the last 10 games; the 21 they’ve gained is level with leaders Leeds. Millwall’s lack of quality attacking options is starting to cause them issues and they play CARDIFF at a potentially bad time. The Bluebirds are unbeaten in six games across all competitions which includes a 3-0 derby win over Swansea last time out.

Dortmund's poor season has Nuri Sahin under pressure

I’ve always considered Dortmund to be a bit of a ‘German Tottenham’ so perhaps it’s no coincidence that as Spurs sit in the bottom half domestically, so do they. They’ve managed just one away win from nine league games and travel to a BOLOGNA outfit who have lost just one of 10 home matches in Serie A.

Jake's 105/1 fourfold

Jake Osgathorpe I wasn't much help to the lads this week, hating the slate other than Sunderland to win at Derby. Call me boring, but I really do like the look of all these DRAWS! BLACKBURN vs COVENTRY and MILLWALL vs CARDIFF is a case of low-margin teams that are difficult to split, and a huge relegation encounter that neither OXFORD nor LUTON can afford to lose, especially the latter, which really brings the draw into play at the Kassam. Rounding us off, HULL and QPR are both much-improved lately, making it difficult to oppose either - so I'm not!

