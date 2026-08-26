This means that if any of the teams in the Acca go 2 goals ahead at any point in the match, then that leg of the acca will be settled as a winner no matter the final result! Should the acca win, settlement may take slightly longer than usual as a result.

CHARLTON have started the league season very well, winning both matches against Derby and West Ham, the latter coming away from home last week. Nathan Jones made wholesale changes in the Carabao Cup in midweek, meaning they will be fresh as they welcome a Preston side who have found life tough so far this season.

North End have started the campaign with an injury crisis, have sold their starting striker and have lost both league matches. They fielded a strong side in midweek for the Carabao Cup and were thrashed 4-0.

In League One it could be argued that HUDDERSFIELD have been the biggest eye catchers through the first two games. The Terriers swatted aside Wimbledon with ease in their opener before dominating away from home against the pre-season fourth favourites for the title, MK Dons, last weekend.

Cambridge have started the league campaign well, winning one and drawing one, but this is by far the biggest test they have faced having so far taken on a Wigan side who look to be struggling and fellow promoted club Bromley.

It hasn't quite gone to plan for League Two's pre-season title favourites SALFORD, who have lost their first two games. But, both defeats have come against very good sides in Barnet and Chesterfield, and given the quality the Ammies have at their disposal, a game against struggling Shrewsbury could be just the tonic to get them going.

The Shrews have also lost both of their league games but were resoundingly beaten 4-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek by fellow League Two side Fleetwood, an alarming result, suggesting it could be another season of struggle.