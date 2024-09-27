CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 10/1 accumulator!

We're backing four favourites from across the Sky Bet EFL divisions on Saturday, with our accumulator a mix of two home sides and two on the road. We'll start in the Sky Bet Championship, where SHEFFIELD UNITED are backed to pile more misery on Portsmouth when they travel to Fratton Park. The hosts have been unfortunate with their opening fixture list, playing a number of the expected top-six already, and that's left them without a win across their six outings. The Blades though, are yet to be beaten with four wins and two draws on their tally.

Dropping down into Sky Bet League One, and BIRMINGHAM are matching pre-season expectations with five wins and a draw to kick off their title charge. They host Peterborough, who have already lost to promotion hopefuls Huddersfield and Wrexham in August. Two from Sky Bet League Two this week, starting with another home side in PORT VALE. Darren Moore's side welcome Swindon on Saturday. The opposition have managed just one win this season and that came against a Newport side whose defensive line had availability issues due to suspension. Finally, we're siding with NOTTS COUNTY again as they go to Morecambe - a team who are yet to win across their opening seven games with five defeats. Notts may have lost to Gillingham in their last contest but they were enjoying a run of four wins prior to that. Saturday presents a good opportunity to get back on track.

What didn't quite make it? Tom had a few suggestions dismissed on the latest episode of the This Week's Acca podcast. Those included WATFORD at a big price for a home win over Sunderland. They are unbeaten in five home games across all competitions, four of which have been wins. Sunderland may have started the season well but they were beaten in their last away game at Plymouth, while Preston were also successful in their Carabao Cup encounter. MILLWALL were also mentioned as they host Preston. They have been one of the more creative attacks in the division. Neil Harris' side sit fourth in the expected goals (xG) charts but that hasn't quite converted into points yet. Saturday presents a chance for three points against another struggling outfit. BACK Birmingham, Millwall, Notts County, Port Vale, Sheffield United and Watford with Sky Bet HERE! By backing the six selections above, you'll have access to Sky Bet's Acca Freeze feature...