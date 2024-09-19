Our This Week's Acca team are backing five home teams for success from across the three EFL divisions, enhanced to 11/1 by title sponsors Sky Bet.

We have two from the Championship, the first of which sees LUTON to beat Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were well beaten in away games at Millwall (3-0) and Sunderland (4-0) with a home defeat to Leeds thrown in as well to begin their campaign.

Luton should perhaps have more than the four points on their tally, but a win over Millwall last time out suggests that they are finally turning a corner under Rob Edwards.

Elsewhere, WEST BROM have enjoyed a great start to the campaign and that can continue when they host Plymouth at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies were one of the best home teams in the division last season and their two contests so far have delivered clean sheets with a 1-0 win over Swansea and a 0-0 draw against Leeds.