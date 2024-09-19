Our This Week's Acca team are backing five home teams for success from across the three EFL divisions, enhanced to 11/1 by title sponsors Sky Bet.
We have two from the Championship, the first of which sees LUTON to beat Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls were well beaten in away games at Millwall (3-0) and Sunderland (4-0) with a home defeat to Leeds thrown in as well to begin their campaign.
Luton should perhaps have more than the four points on their tally, but a win over Millwall last time out suggests that they are finally turning a corner under Rob Edwards.
Elsewhere, WEST BROM have enjoyed a great start to the campaign and that can continue when they host Plymouth at the Hawthorns.
The Baggies were one of the best home teams in the division last season and their two contests so far have delivered clean sheets with a 1-0 win over Swansea and a 0-0 draw against Leeds.
Into League One, where HUDDERSFIELD are backed for success against Northampton.
Michael Duff's side have won four of their first five games and hammered Bolton 4-0 last time out. That's the third time this season where they've scored at least twice in a league game.
Northampton, meanwhile, were deservedly beaten by Wycombe last time out.
WREXHAM top the table despite defeat to Birmingham on Monday but they can bounce back with a home win over Crawley.
Phil Parkinson's side have won all three of their games in front of their own supporters this season, continuing on their strong home showings from their successful League Two campaign.
And one of those teams hoping for a strong fourth tier campaign is NOTTS COUNTY, who complete this week's fivefold.
They host Gillingham, who may sit in second but have been over-performing based on the underlying metrics. Notts' strong attack always puts them in a good spot for victory.
Jimmy was eager to include IPSWICH for an away win over Southampton in the latest episode of the This Week's Acca podcast.
His argument pointed towards the fact they did the double over them during both teams' successful Championship campaigns last time out, while also claiming that Russell Martin's stubbornness in his approach will cause issues for the Saints.
Tom also brought up taking MANSFIELD for a home win over Shrewsbury.
Salop have struggled, conceding a big number of chances in League One. They've failed to score in either of their last two league games (against Charlton and Wrexham).
Mansfield beat Cambridge in their last game and should have picked up more points at home based on performances.
By backing seven selections above, you'll have access to Sky Bet's Acca Freeze feature...
Odds correct at 1230 BST (20/09/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.