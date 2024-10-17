The international break may be over but there's still a strong 'lower league' inspiration to This Week's Acca.
We begin in the Sky Bet Championship, where Derby's poor form away from home is backed to continue when they go to MILLWALL.
Paul Warne's side have failed to pick up a single point in four games on the road this season, whereas the hosts have won two of four in front of their own supporters.
Dropping down a division now and HUDDERSFIELD can make it three wins in a row across all competitions when they host a struggling Bristol Rovers side.
Both of those wins were 2-0 scorelines against Barnsley - one in the league and one in the EFL Trophy - but Rovers' only away win so far came against Burton who are at the bottom end of the standings.
One from Sky Bet League Two. CREWE have boasted a solid defence throughout the campaign and that puts them in a good position against this weak Salford attack.
The visitors sit second-bottom of the charts for expected goals (xG) created in England's fourth tier which has led to just seven goals in ten games.
We have two from the National League to conclude the latest accumulator, the first of which is FOREST GREEN to beat Braintree.
The hosts sit second in the table while Braintree are 20th, with their away form leading to just two points gained from a possible 18.
And finally, It's another strong fifth-tier side in YORK to beat Ebbsfleet. They sit third; their opponents are 24th and bottom.
It's not surprise then that Ebbsfleet have picked up just one point from their six games on the road. York have lost one of their 13 games so far.
Odds correct at 1200 BST (18/10/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.