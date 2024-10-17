The international break may be over but there's still a strong 'lower league' inspiration to This Week's Acca.

We begin in the Sky Bet Championship, where Derby's poor form away from home is backed to continue when they go to MILLWALL.

Paul Warne's side have failed to pick up a single point in four games on the road this season, whereas the hosts have won two of four in front of their own supporters.

Dropping down a division now and HUDDERSFIELD can make it three wins in a row across all competitions when they host a struggling Bristol Rovers side.

Both of those wins were 2-0 scorelines against Barnsley - one in the league and one in the EFL Trophy - but Rovers' only away win so far came against Burton who are at the bottom end of the standings.