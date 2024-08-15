Cardiff hugely over-performed the data last season and showed little in their 2-0 home loss to Sunderland to suggest they've improved. They struggle more on the road too, with only Rotherham having a worse expected goal difference (xGD) per away game last term and Plymouth conceding more xGA per away game.

Only Leeds were a shorter price for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship antepost than BURNLEY , and Scott Parker could hardly have wished for a better start as his side won 4-1 at Luton in his first game in charge.

As if Southampton's task wasn't hard enough, over the past five seasons no newly-promoted team has won their opening game when away from home (D1 L5). Last season's trio - two of whom were at home - all lost with an aggregate scoreline of 8-1; Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa 5-1.

Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal had a better home record than NEWCASTLE last season, with the Magpies imperious at St James' in the Premier League (W31 D14 L7) since Eddie Howe took charge almost three years ago.

HUDDERSFIELD have made the perfect start under new boss Michael Duff, impressively winning 2-0 at Peterborough and swatting aside Morecambe 3-0 in the Carabao Cup, barely giving up a glimmer of a chance in either game.

Stevenage beat a poor Shrewsbury team in their opener, but having won just two of their final 12 games last season and lost the omnipotent presence of Steve Evans, a regression to mid-table feels inevitable.

PORT VALE are fancied to have a strong season under Darren Moore after doing some shrewd business in the transfer window, and they impressed in their opening 2-0 win at Salford.

Visitors Tranmere struggled to carve out chances in a goalless draw with Notts County in their first outing, and after a quiet summer, a continuity of their poor performances last season (they ranked as the second-worst team in League Two according to xG) is expected.

SHEFFIELD UNITED may have gone a little unnoticed, making some canny closed-season additions. They started the campaign with a strong performance in a 2-0 win at Preston before a completely different XI easily beat Wrexham 4-2 in the Carabao Cup.

Marti Cifuentes did well to keep QPR up by losing only three of their final 14 games, but much of that relied on very fine margins. West Brom exposed them defensively in a 3-1 win on opening weekend and even Cambridge created plenty (1.68 xG) despite losing 2-1 on Tuesday.

What didn't quite make it?

It's been a perfect start for DONCASTER. We had them last week and they duly delivered by thrashing Accrington 4-1, backing that up with a 2-0 win at Salford. Newport have conceded seven goals already (3-2 at Cheltenham, 4-1 at Leyton Orient) and are going to be in the relegation scrap all season long.

BRADFORD bust our coupon by winning at title favourites MK Dons last week as they continue their great run of form. It's now seven wins and a draw in eight League Two games. Salford head to Valley Parade having lost at home 2-0 to both Port Vale and Doncaster and barely created a chance.



READING's price to win at home is tempting given the signs they showed under Ruben Selles last season and in their draw at Birmingham last week. But Wigan are also a team with potential and were unfortunate to lose late on to Charlton before giving as good as they got against Barnsley, ultimately beaten on penalties.