This week's acca barnsley

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 16/11/24

By Sporting Life
Football
Fri November 15, 2024 · 1h ago
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 14/1 accumulator!

In League One, fourth-placed BARNSLEY continue to be a side to back when travelling - a longstanding trait. The second-best away side in the division last term, and fourth-best in 2022/23, they're now starting to gel under Darrell Clarke, their third different manager in that period.

They travel to Cambridge on Saturday, whose winning run was severely halted by a 6-1 pummelling by Peterborough last weekend.

Down a division and ACCRINGTON are clicking into gear, winning four of their last six league games including a 3-0 thumping of Chesterfield last weekend. They host a Swindon team who continue to struggle despite Ian Holloway's appointment, sitting just a point and a place above the drop zone.

NOV 16 ACCA - Roath Ravers | Football betting preview with free tips & predictions

League Two leaders PORT VALE head to bottom club Morecambe, with Darren Moore's men the best travellers in the division - winning five of eight - and Neil Adams' side the worst home team, taking three points from seven matches.

The Shrimps' are also the worst team in the fourth tier according to the underlying data; they should be outclassed.

RAITH ROVERS are a team to watch in the Scottish Championship, with new boss Neill Collins turning them around. Three wins and two draws at home, denied in one by a stoppage-time equaliser, has formed the backbone of their form, with impressive victories over runaway leaders Falkirk and third-placed Ayr.

Eighth-placed Morton sit directly beneath them in the table, but on a winless run of six matches.

Odds correct at 1215 GMT (16/11/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS