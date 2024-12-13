CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 12/1 accumulator!

Our This Week's Acca team are hoping the weather stays clear as they back four home teams for success, enhanced to 12/1 with Sky Bet. READING may have lost Ruben Selles to Hull but Noel Hunt's spell in charge started with a brilliant away draw at league leaders Wycombe in midweek. The Royals are a brilliant home side winning seven of eight in front of their own supporters and they're backed to get the better of Blackpool despite the managerial change.

Staying in League One and another great home side is WREXHAM. No third tier side has picked up more points in home games this season. They've played 13 at STōK Racecourse in all competitions this season with 12 ending in victory - the only game which didn't being the 0-0 draw against Huddersfield. Cambridge are the worst away side in the division, losing seven of nine on the road. Into League Two now and MK DONS are backed to continue their fine recent form when they host Gillingham. Milton Keynes are the best home team in the division in terms of points gained and they top the form charts with six wins in a row. Finally, we're taking league leaders WALSALL for a home win over Barrow. They've gained 20 points from a possible 27 in games at home this season. Barrow are on a poor run and are now without a league win across their last eight contests.