CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 33/1 accumulator!

North End have been solid enough at home but they've seen more draws than wins and Oxford's confidence will be high. Elsewhere, into the third tier and BIRMINGHAM are involved as they go to Wigan. The Blues find themselves in a battle for the title. They've only lost twice this season with the league unbeaten run currently standing at eight games while Wigan have lost all five games against those currently sat in the top five. And finally, it's a home team from Sky Bet League Two and DONCASTER are fancied to get the better of Port Vale. Rovers sit third in the League Two table and they face a Vale outfit who have won just one of their last ten league games. They've also experienced back-to-back away defeats.