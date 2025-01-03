Sporting Life
This Week's Acca - Marc Cucurella

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 04/01/25

By Sporting Life
Football
Fri January 03, 2025 · 4h ago
This Week's Acca - January 4
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 33/1 accumulator!

Our This Week's Acca team are heading on the road this weekend with three away sides featuring in an enhanced 33/1 fourfold.

We start in the Premier League where CHELSEA are backed for success over Crystal Palace. Enzo Maresca's side may have seen back-to-back defeats but this game provides a great chance to bounce back.

They may have drawn 1-1 when meeting in the third game of the season but Palace have since lost 1-0 to Liverpool and 5-1 to Arsenal in home contests and were beaten 1-0 away at Nottingham Forest.

Into the Sky Bet Championship and the price is boosted by OXFORD's involvement away at Preston.

Oxford may have only won once this season but that was their last contest at Millwall. The significance of that? It made it three wins from three under new boss Gary Rowett.

North End have been solid enough at home but they've seen more draws than wins and Oxford's confidence will be high.

Elsewhere, into the third tier and BIRMINGHAM are involved as they go to Wigan. The Blues find themselves in a battle for the title.

They've only lost twice this season with the league unbeaten run currently standing at eight games while Wigan have lost all five games against those currently sat in the top five.

And finally, it's a home team from Sky Bet League Two and DONCASTER are fancied to get the better of Port Vale.

Rovers sit third in the League Two table and they face a Vale outfit who have won just one of their last ten league games. They've also experienced back-to-back away defeats.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (03/01/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

