Our This Week's Acca team are heading on the road this weekend with three away sides featuring in an enhanced 33/1 fourfold.
We start in the Premier League where CHELSEA are backed for success over Crystal Palace. Enzo Maresca's side may have seen back-to-back defeats but this game provides a great chance to bounce back.
They may have drawn 1-1 when meeting in the third game of the season but Palace have since lost 1-0 to Liverpool and 5-1 to Arsenal in home contests and were beaten 1-0 away at Nottingham Forest.
Into the Sky Bet Championship and the price is boosted by OXFORD's involvement away at Preston.
Oxford may have only won once this season but that was their last contest at Millwall. The significance of that? It made it three wins from three under new boss Gary Rowett.
North End have been solid enough at home but they've seen more draws than wins and Oxford's confidence will be high.
Elsewhere, into the third tier and BIRMINGHAM are involved as they go to Wigan. The Blues find themselves in a battle for the title.
They've only lost twice this season with the league unbeaten run currently standing at eight games while Wigan have lost all five games against those currently sat in the top five.
And finally, it's a home team from Sky Bet League Two and DONCASTER are fancied to get the better of Port Vale.
Rovers sit third in the League Two table and they face a Vale outfit who have won just one of their last ten league games. They've also experienced back-to-back away defeats.
Odds correct at 1200 GMT (03/01/25)
