Our This Week's Acca team are hoping to begin 2025 in the best possible fashion with four teams backed for success at an enhanced 18/1 with Sky Bet.

We start in the Championship. LUTON's season has been one of significant disappointment but their recent home form has provided them with a small bit of positivity.

Rob Edwards' side are unbeaten in their last six in front of their own supporters with four of the last five ending in victory. They've actually been a solid enough home outfit all season with just three defeats in 12.

In Norwich, they take on a team who have managed just two wins from 12 on the road - they're without a win in their last eight away.

Into Sky Bet League One and BLACKPOOL could consider themselves unfortunate to only gain a point from tricky away games at Birmingham and Wrexham over the festive period.