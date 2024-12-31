Our This Week's Acca team are hoping to begin 2025 in the best possible fashion with four teams backed for success at an enhanced 18/1 with Sky Bet.
We start in the Championship. LUTON's season has been one of significant disappointment but their recent home form has provided them with a small bit of positivity.
Rob Edwards' side are unbeaten in their last six in front of their own supporters with four of the last five ending in victory. They've actually been a solid enough home outfit all season with just three defeats in 12.
In Norwich, they take on a team who have managed just two wins from 12 on the road - they're without a win in their last eight away.
Into Sky Bet League One and BLACKPOOL could consider themselves unfortunate to only gain a point from tricky away games at Birmingham and Wrexham over the festive period.
New Year's Day sees them hosting a struggling Shrewsbury side who have struggled to consistently create chances despite results coming in recent weeks.
Elsewhere, WYCOMBE may have been beaten at Charlton last time out but they've lost just once at home this season which puts them in a good position as they face Exeter.
In seven meetings with the current top-seven, Exeter have drawn once and lost six - including three defeats to-nil in the away contests.
And finally, we're taking an away side in League Two and that is GRIMSBY. David Artell's side are level on points with Notts County in second.
The Mariners are the fourth-best travellers in the division and beat Wednesday's opponents Accrington 5-2 when they met a few weeks ago.
Odds correct at 1230 GMT (31/12/24)
