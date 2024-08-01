CLICK THE IMAGE to back our 20/1 outright accumulator for the 24/25 season!

This Week's Acca Podcast: Listen & subscribe

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? With the new season getting under way in a matter of days our This Week's Acca team have made their selections from across England's top four divisions to build a season-long fourfold. Let's begin in the Premier League, which starts a week after the Sky Bet EFL. 'TO FINISH IN THE TOP HALF' is in focus, where WEST HAM are seen as the best value pick. Julen Lopetegui arrives with the aim of getting the club back into the European places and the finances have been made available to build a squad to his liking. Max Kilman has arrived from Wolves, with Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville and Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug thought to be close to joining.

Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is the new man at West Ham

It looks a very talented squad, particularly in the attacking areas, and they can attack the Premier League table by securing their spot in the top 10. And we go to the Championship next, with LUTON the side in focus. They'll be looking to bounce back following relegation last season. While it was disappointing for them, their recruitment throughout their time in the top flight was clever as it created a group who would look ready to battle at the right end of the division below. Rob Edwards' men have been overlooked by some but they have all the tools needed to FINISH IN THE TOP SIX.

Rob Edwards is looking to guide Luton back to the Premier League

Into Sky Bet League One, and it's HUDDERSFIELD to FINISH IN THE TOP SIX which has caught the attention of our team. Another side rebuilding after relegation, the Terriers' appointment of Michael Duff as their head coach is a huge positive and the signings they've made are certainly good enough for the level. Two new wing-backs in Lasse Sorensen and Mickel Miller have arrived, with Herbie Kane and Antony Evans bolstering their midfield. We can expect more business throughout August too. Birmingham are the short-priced favourites but Huddersfield represent the value to have a shot at promotion. Build your outright acca with Sky Bet's new coupon HERE! Last but not least, it's into Sky Bet League Two and MK DONS to FINISH IN THE TOP SEVEN is the shortest individual price of our four picks. Mike Williamson's men endured a play-off campaign to forget last season but look in a great spot to challenge for the title. Involvement in the play-offs this time around would be considered a disappointment, which shows what the expectation is at the club. They look well equipped to build upon their most recent finish, with the signings of Laurence Maguire, Liam Kelly, Tom Carroll and Joe Pritchard encouraging.