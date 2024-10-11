Finland vs England betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 7/1 Watkins to score anytime

When Jude Bellingham appeared from nowhere to steer home a 20-yard strike, England looked as though they were about to escape from Wembley having somehow avoided defeat despite an utterly desperate performance. It was all bad. Had Greece's players shown even a modicum of composure on the counter attack it would have been game over long before Bellingham's equaliser. So when utterly comical England defending deep in stoppage time presented a second goal for Vangelis Pavlidis, justice was done. Whether it was brave or stupid of Lee Carsley to play without a recognised striker, instead experimenting with Bellingham, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer all in the middle, before being given the permanent manager's job is certainly up for debate. The fact he finished with two up front gives a strong hint that it's not a mistake he'll make again, despite bullishly claiming he sort of would...

What are the best bets?

Harry Kane scored both goals against Finland last month

It was Harry Kane's absence that ultimately laid the foundations for the shambolic performance against Greece, and although the England captain could return on Sunday evening, Carsley's cautious approach to player injuries suggests it's highly unlikely he'll start. Instead, we should back OLLIE WATKINS TO SCORE ANYTIME at 8/5.

Ollie Watkins scores against the Netherlands

Ollie Watkins scores against the Netherlands

Watkins came off the bench to famous effect at the Euros and was again used as a substitute on Thursday along with Dominic Solanke. Finland put on an obdurate showing at Wembley last month, but couldn't stop Kane from getting on the end of multiple opportunities, eventually scoring his 67th and 68th international goals on what was his 100th appearance. Watkins won't get many chances to start for England, but given his record of 33 goals for club and country across this season and last, we should back him to take this one.

Expect a response

Luckily for Lee Carsley, he's inherited (at least for now) a very good England team, with a very good away record, about to play a very average team. The Three Lions are currently on their best away run for 10 years, unbeaten in six matches (W4 D2). Finland, world-ranked 64th, have lost their last three, including a home defeat by the Republic of Ireland on Thursday. There is nothing in any 1X2 or goals-related market worth getting onside, but expect an England response in terms of the intensity they bring to the game, making cards a viable play. An inferior opponent is often willing to try any trick in the book to gain an advantage, while also being more likely to react unfavourably if the game gets away from them, particularly on home soil. In England's three Nations League fixtures there have been seven, one and six bookings, making the 23/20 about OVER 3.5 CARDS with Betfair and Paddy Power feel generous. A handful of bookies are going as long as 10/11 but many are much shorter.

Team news

England's Bukayo Saka is expected to be missing

Harry Kane remains a huge doubt for England with Dominic Solanke or Ollie Watkins expected to come in. Jack Grealish is again unlikely to feature, while Bukayo Saka suffered a hamstring injury against Greece which could mean a start for Noni Madueke. Angel Gomes, Conor Gallacher, Kyle Walker and Marc Guehi are all pushing to start too. Finland have no new injury issues but could recall all-time leading scorer Teemu Pukki after Joel Pohjanpalo started in his place against Ireland.

Predicted line-ups Finland: Hradecky; Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen; Schuller, Peltola; Lod, Kamara, Antman; Pukki. England: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis; Rice, Gallagher; Palmer, Bellingham, Gordon; Watkins.