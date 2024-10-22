Fenerbahce vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Alejandro Garnacho to score or assist at 7/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Where else do you start but with Jose Mourinho?
The special one renews hostilities with Manchester United, a club he guided to second in the Premier League - which he insists was one of the greatest achievements of his career.
My immediate instinct when I saw this matchup was to get Fenerbahce onside because of Mourinho. Thursday’s hosts have not lost at home in the Europa League in seven games and have won the last two meetings with Man Utd scoring five and only conceding once.
So, form is on their side, they also seem to have Thursday’s opponents number marked and there is a bit of narrative around their manager. Perfect right?
No. I was surprised to see that Mourinho’s record vs former employers is rotten. Of the last 17 games, he has only won two and lost 11.
I wouldn’t be in a hurry to back Manchester United either.
Erik ten Hag’s side came from behind to beat Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend, ending a five game winless run. Their only win on the road this season came at Southampton who are yet to win a game domestically.
Goals are expected in Istanbul, with over 2.5 odds on, so a goals friendly angle seems apt.
At 7/5, ALEJANDRO GARNACHO looks at the value TO SCORE OR ASSIST.
El Bichito has netted four times this season in all competitions (5 if you include the Community Shield) and set up another three giving him a goal involvement per 90 of 0.79. I know there are plenty of other factors to consider but based on that average alone 1/2 would represent value.
Garnacho has only played 68 minutes in this competition but has notched up nine shots, so if Man Utd score on Thursday, I suspect he will be involved in some capacity.
Fenerbahce’s side is littered with former Premier League players.
Leicester’s old centre back Caglar Soyuncu should start in the heart of defence. Ex-Manchester United duo Fred and Sofyan Amrabat should start together at the base of midfield. Former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin will start on the left flank and former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko should spearhead the hosts attack.
As for the visitors, Casemiro was withdrawn against Brentford and will be assessed ahead of this clash. Christian Eriksen should slot in alongside Manuel Ugarte in defensive midfield in his absence if needed or the Dane will operate further forward should Casemiro start.
Fenerbahce: Livakovic; Djiku, Soyuncu, Becao, Muldur; Amrabat, Fred; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; Dzeko
Man Utd: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Casemiro; Garnacho, Eriksen, Rashford; Hojlund
Odds correct at 1320 BST (23/10/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.