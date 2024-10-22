Fenerbahce vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Where else do you start but with Jose Mourinho?

The special one renews hostilities with Manchester United, a club he guided to second in the Premier League - which he insists was one of the greatest achievements of his career.

My immediate instinct when I saw this matchup was to get Fenerbahce onside because of Mourinho. Thursday’s hosts have not lost at home in the Europa League in seven games and have won the last two meetings with Man Utd scoring five and only conceding once.

So, form is on their side, they also seem to have Thursday’s opponents number marked and there is a bit of narrative around their manager. Perfect right?

No. I was surprised to see that Mourinho’s record vs former employers is rotten. Of the last 17 games, he has only won two and lost 11.

I wouldn’t be in a hurry to back Manchester United either.

Erik ten Hag’s side came from behind to beat Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend, ending a five game winless run. Their only win on the road this season came at Southampton who are yet to win a game domestically.