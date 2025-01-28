Europa League: Who needs what in the final fixtures

The first edition of the Europa League's league phase comes to a close on Thursday, with all 36 teams playing at the same time to determine final placings.
Like with the Champions League, the top eight in the standings will automatically qualify for the last 16 of the competition, while teams who finish between ninth and 24th will go into a two-legged play-off to join them. Teams in 25th and below will be eliminated and their European campaign is over. No dropping into the Europa Conference League this time.
Again, like in the Champions Leageu, teams placed ninth to 16th will be seeded and will face a team placed 17th to 24th, with the advantage of finishing higher in the league being that the seeded teams get to play the second leg at home. The draw for the play-off will be made on Friday January 31.
The seeded sides will already know their opponents will be one of two teams ahead of the draw, with the teams to finish ninth and 10th in the league phase taking on either of the sides finishing 23rd or 24th, 11th and 12th will take on either 21st or 22nd and so on; the draw just determines which one each team faces.
What has already been decided?
Guaranteed top eight: Lazio
Top-24 guaranteed (at least): Manchester United, Tottenham, Rangers, Anderlecht, Athletic Bilbao, AZ Alkmaar, Bodø/Glimt, Eintracht Frankfurt, FCSB, Galatasaray, Lyon, Olympiacos, Union SG and Viktoria Plzen
Eliminated: RFS, Slavia Prague, Malmo, Ludogorets, Qarabag, Nice and Dynamo Kyiv
Uncertain of progression: Ajax, PAOK, Real Sociedad, Midtjylland, Elfsborg, Roma, Ferencvaros, Fenerbache, Besiktas, Porto, Twente, Braga, Hoffenheim, Maccabi Tel Aviv
How do things look for the British clubs?
Manchester United have won their last four games in the Europa League to move up to fourth and put themselves on the brink of securing a top eight finish.
Ruben Amorim's side need a win away at Steau Bucharest to guarantee a top eight finish, though a draw would more than likely be enough for them to progress.
Tottenham sit sixth after an important win last time out, and like United, need a win to guarantee a top eight finish.
They welcome 20th placed Elfsborg to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, who need a result themselves. A draw for Spurs would more than likely see them drop into the play-off places.
Rangers start the final matchday in 13th after defeat to Manchester United last Thursday, and will more than likely finish in the play-off places.
They are guaranteed at least that, progression to the two-legged play-off, but need to win their final game against Union St-Gilloise and at least five results to go their way to finish in the top eight.
What about some of Europe's big clubs?
Lazio have secured a top eight spot in the league phase after going unbeaten and registering six wins. Only defeat in the final game and a mammoth seven goal swing can stop them from finishing top of the league.
Eintracht Frankfurt (2nd) and Athletic Bilbao (3rd) need just a point to secure a top eight finish, while Lyon (5th) need to win to do guarantee the same.
Galatasaray (9th) are on the outside of the top eight looking in despite being unbeaten, and likely need to win at Ajax to avoid the play-off.
The historic Dutch side (16th) need a result themselves to secure a play-off spot, with a draw enough. They can't make the top eight.
Real Sociedad (18th) are in the same predicament, while Roma (21st) are at risk of dropping out. Claudio Ranieri's side take on second place Frankfurt in the final game with only a win guaranteeing them a play-off spot. A draw may not be enough.
Jose Mourinho's Fenerbache are also at risk of being eliminated. They sit 23rd and just a point above the elimination line as they head to Midtjylland who are at risk themselves. A draw could be enough for both, with only three teams realistically capable of breaking into the top 24.
One of those is Porto, currently the biggest name in the elimination places. They need to beat Maccabi Tel Aviv away from home in their final match and hope one other result goes their way to sneak into the play-off round.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.