Europa League: Who needs what in the final fixtures

The first edition of the Europa League's league phase comes to a close on Thursday, with all 36 teams playing at the same time to determine final placings.

Like with the Champions League, the top eight in the standings will automatically qualify for the last 16 of the competition, while teams who finish between ninth and 24th will go into a two-legged play-off to join them. Teams in 25th and below will be eliminated and their European campaign is over. No dropping into the Europa Conference League this time. Again, like in the Champions Leageu, teams placed ninth to 16th will be seeded and will face a team placed 17th to 24th, with the advantage of finishing higher in the league being that the seeded teams get to play the second leg at home. The draw for the play-off will be made on Friday January 31. The seeded sides will already know their opponents will be one of two teams ahead of the draw, with the teams to finish ninth and 10th in the league phase taking on either of the sides finishing 23rd or 24th, 11th and 12th will take on either 21st or 22nd and so on; the draw just determines which one each team faces. CLICK HERE TO SEE TABLE IN FULL

What has already been decided? Guaranteed top eight: Lazio Top-24 guaranteed (at least): Manchester United, Tottenham, Rangers, Anderlecht, Athletic Bilbao, AZ Alkmaar, Bodø/Glimt, Eintracht Frankfurt, FCSB, Galatasaray, Lyon, Olympiacos, Union SG and Viktoria Plzen Eliminated: RFS, Slavia Prague, Malmo, Ludogorets, Qarabag, Nice and Dynamo Kyiv Uncertain of progression: Ajax, PAOK, Real Sociedad, Midtjylland, Elfsborg, Roma, Ferencvaros, Fenerbache, Besiktas, Porto, Twente, Braga, Hoffenheim, Maccabi Tel Aviv CLICK HERE TO SEE TABLE IN FULL

How do things look for the British clubs? Manchester United have won their last four games in the Europa League to move up to fourth and put themselves on the brink of securing a top eight finish.

Ruben Amorim's side need a win away at Steau Bucharest to guarantee a top eight finish, though a draw would more than likely be enough for them to progress. Tottenham sit sixth after an important win last time out, and like United, need a win to guarantee a top eight finish.

They welcome 20th placed Elfsborg to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, who need a result themselves. A draw for Spurs would more than likely see them drop into the play-off places. Rangers start the final matchday in 13th after defeat to Manchester United last Thursday, and will more than likely finish in the play-off places.

They are guaranteed at least that, progression to the two-legged play-off, but need to win their final game against Union St-Gilloise and at least five results to go their way to finish in the top eight. CLICK HERE TO SEE TABLE IN FULL

What about some of Europe's big clubs? Lazio have secured a top eight spot in the league phase after going unbeaten and registering six wins. Only defeat in the final game and a mammoth seven goal swing can stop them from finishing top of the league. Eintracht Frankfurt (2nd) and Athletic Bilbao (3rd) need just a point to secure a top eight finish, while Lyon (5th) need to win to do guarantee the same.

Galatasaray (9th) are on the outside of the top eight looking in despite being unbeaten, and likely need to win at Ajax to avoid the play-off. The historic Dutch side (16th) need a result themselves to secure a play-off spot, with a draw enough. They can't make the top eight. Real Sociedad (18th) are in the same predicament, while Roma (21st) are at risk of dropping out. Claudio Ranieri's side take on second place Frankfurt in the final game with only a win guaranteeing them a play-off spot. A draw may not be enough.