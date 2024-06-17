Euro 2024 football tips, predictions and best bets: Stick with the favs on day five

2.5pts Turkey to beat Georgia and over 1.5 goals at 5/4 (Betfair)
1pt Bernardo Silva 2+ tackles in Portugal vs Czechia at 5/4 (William Hill)
It'll be a special night in Dortmund as Georgia play their first major tournament match, but even the most romantic part of me cannot envisage an upset.
The muddled nature of UEFA's qualification process means they simply are not good enough to be here after finishing fourth of five teams in a qualifying group Scotland waltzed through, winning just two of eight games, suffering a 7-1 home thrashing by Spain on the way.
They sit 75th in the FIFA world rankings with Albania (66th) the only other nation at Euro 2024 who are ranked outside the world's top 50.
So how are Georgia even here? Winning a fourth-tier Nations League division containing Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Gibraltar set up a home play-off semi-final against renowned European big hitters Luxembourg.
After seeing them off, they survived 120 goalless minutes at home to Greece before winning on penalties to secure a place amongst Europe's 'elite'.
TURKEY, meanwhile, won a group containing tournament stalwarts Croatia and a Wales side who had qualified for three of the past four major tournaments.
Only one of Turkey's eight qualifiers didn't go OVER 1.5 GOALS while all Georgia's did, so combining those selections and taking the market-leading 5/4 with Betfair feels like a serious bet.
Victory for Vincenzo Montella's side would be a huge step towards the knockout stage, something the perennial dark horse nations having taken part in at any major tournament since 2008.
The way Roberto Martinez has rebuilt Portugal after the crushing disappointment of a quarter-final defeat by Morocco at the 2022 World Cup has been seriously impressive, with a 100% record in qualifying, 36 goals scored and just two conceded.
His reshaped team has been based on maximising the effectiveness of key duo Cristiano Ronaldo, sidelined in something of a circus two years ago, and Bruno Fernandes by putting the right personnel in the right roles around them.
BERNARDO SILVA is one of those players, with the Manchester City midfielder - who by no means lacks quality himself - but is now being properly utilised in more of a supporting role as he more often is at club level.
His ability to cover vast areas of the pitch, close space and make challenges is essential to the functioning of this Portugal team, and the 5/4 about him completing 2+ TACKLES on Tuesday night looks a touch large.
It’s no surprise to see several bookmakers go as short as 4/7 for the same selection, but with a few willing to off odds-against quotes for an encounter where Czechia will be penned in for large swathes of the match with Bernardo tasked to force them back, this looks a runner.
Odds correct at 1200 BST (17/06/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.