Euro 2024 football tips, predictions and best bets: Stick with the favs on day five

2.5pts Turkey to beat Georgia and over 1.5 goals at 5/4 (Betfair)

Turkey vs Georgia

It'll be a special night in Dortmund as Georgia play their first major tournament match, but even the most romantic part of me cannot envisage an upset.

The muddled nature of UEFA's qualification process means they simply are not good enough to be here after finishing fourth of five teams in a qualifying group Scotland waltzed through, winning just two of eight games, suffering a 7-1 home thrashing by Spain on the way.

They sit 75th in the FIFA world rankings with Albania (66th) the only other nation at Euro 2024 who are ranked outside the world's top 50.

So how are Georgia even here? Winning a fourth-tier Nations League division containing Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Gibraltar set up a home play-off semi-final against renowned European big hitters Luxembourg.

After seeing them off, they survived 120 goalless minutes at home to Greece before winning on penalties to secure a place amongst Europe's 'elite'.

TURKEY, meanwhile, won a group containing tournament stalwarts Croatia and a Wales side who had qualified for three of the past four major tournaments.

Only one of Turkey's eight qualifiers didn't go OVER 1.5 GOALS while all Georgia's did, so combining those selections and taking the market-leading 5/4 with Betfair feels like a serious bet.

Victory for Vincenzo Montella's side would be a huge step towards the knockout stage, something the perennial dark horse nations having taken part in at any major tournament since 2008.