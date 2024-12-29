Erling Haaland scores to help Manchester City win at Leicester

In what was Pep Guardiola's 500th game in charge, City were made to sweat by a Leicester team who belied their own form and league position by dominating much of the second half.

Jamie Vardy repeatedly went close to scoring and Facundo Buonanotte hit the post, but ultimately Haaland's 74th-minute goal against the run of the play settled the match.

Leicester, who remain in the relegation zone, have now lost their last four matches and taken just four points from a possible 21 since Steve Cooper was sacked.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side may well feel they should have got something out of this match though.

Both sides had chances in the opening 20 minutes as City looked to dominate and Leicester found some joy on the counter attack.

Haaland tested Jakub Stolarczyk with a low shot from Kevin De Bruyne’s cut back, but the Polish goalkeeper got down well to save with his feet.

And Stefan Ortega was forced into a big save at the other end when Vardy raced onto Josko Gvardiol’s short headed back pass but was denied by Ortega’s body.

That proved important as two minutes later City went in front.

Phil Foden’s shot, which looked to be going wide, was palmed out by Stolarczyk into the path of Savinho, who finally opened his City account by smashing home the rebound.

Haaland’s relative woes in front of goal continued as he dragged wide from a good position after wriggling past four tackles to get inside the area.

Leicester realised that City’s creaking defence was there to be got at and came within inches of equalising in the 38th minute.

A loose ball from Bilal El Khannous’ cross fell to Buonanotte, but the Brighton loanee’s header struck the post with Ortega beaten.

After the break, Leicester camped in their visitors’ half in search of an equaliser.

El Khannous fired over from the edge of the area while Manuel Akanji had to clear off the line as James Justin flicked towards goal.

The big chance came in the 68th minute when Stephy Mavididi’s cross was missed by Ortega, leaving Vardy with an empty net, but somehow the former England international poked over.

And it was game over six minutes later as Haaland got on the scoresheet for the first time in five games when he headed home Savinho’s cross.

Vardy hit the crossbar with a looping header near the end but City had done enough to ensure Guardiola had reason to celebrate his impressive milestone.