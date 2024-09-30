Dortmund vs Celtic betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

3pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 20/21 (bet365)
0.5pts Both teams to score in both halves at 11/1 (bet365)
Celtic have made a faultless start to the campaign.
Nine games in and it is nine wins for Brendan Rodgers’ side. They top the Premiership after six games and are yet to concede a goal, they are also through to the League Cup semi-finals, thrashed St. Johnstone 6-0 at the weekend and won their opening Champions League game 5-1 against Slovan Bratislava.
The trip to Dortmund represents a much sterner test.
The Hoops are 5/1 to win at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, they were 4/11 to win on matchday one and for context, Slovan Bratislava are ranked 186th by Opta’s Power Rankings, Dortmund are 12th and Celtic are 52nd.
That is not to say Celtic cannot bloody the nose of the hosts. How can you write-off a side that has scored at least five goals in each of their last three games.
Dortmund are having some teething issues to the Nuri Sahin era, topping the charts for errors leading to shots or goals (4) in the Bundesliga and this goes a little way to explaining the fact they have scored five across the last two games and conceded seven goals.
In their Champions League opener against Club Brugge, the 3-0 scoreline flattered Dortmund as the German side were outshot 18-17 and created the same number of ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) as the Belgians.
Domestically, Dortmund’s opening five games have averaged four goals so at a shade of even money backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals on Tuesday.
Considering both sides' records this term, I also think the 11/1 about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BOTH HALVES is worth a tout at 11/1.
Although this bet has only clicked in one of the sides' combined 16 games, the angle is more about their attacking intern and between them, they have netted in both halves of two thirds of their games this term.
Giovanni Reyna is Sahin’s only confirmed absence. Marcel Sabitzer will be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s match after missing out on Friday’s win over Bochum.
Serhou Guirassy will spearhead the hosts' attack after hitting a rich vein of form netting four times in the last three games.
Brendan Rodgers is sweating on the fitness of Cameron Carter-Vickers. If the centre-back recovers, Celtic will have a full complement of players to pick from.
After netting twice at the weekend, Kyogo Furuhashi should lead the line for the visitors flanked by Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn.
Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Gross, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy.
Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda.
Odds correct at 1440 BST (30/09/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.