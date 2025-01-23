David Moyes is the intelligent modern coach that Everton need

There is something about the extroverted “no-nonsense” approach of the gravelly Sean Dyche that inspires blind confidence in his ability to grind out results, calming the worries of casually interested pundits.

Everton have been diabolical for quite some time now yet still many were shocked when the axe fell on Dyche, as if poor results were irrefutable evidence that Everton were unmanageable; as if Dyche must, by sheer fact of being Sean Dyche, be the best person for a relegation dogfight. The same thing happened at Burnley towards the end, when the media’s certainty that Dyche was a Good Manager meant he was given a free pass as Burnley went into permanent decline, eventually slipping out of the Premier League. What we should have learnt back then, and hopefully will do this time, is that Dyche’s tactics create the conditions that give him favourable judgement, a kind of managerial paradox that allows him to soak up praise for valiantly failing to solve problems of his own making.

Everton, like Burnley, were hopelessly one-dimensional and far too defensive, yet having created a team that looked downtrodden and low on quality Dyche was then given sympathy for managing to get OK results with a bad bunch. It’s a vortex, a death spiral, that infected Everton almost until it was too late. David Moyes somehow has the opposite problem. No matter what he does – take West Ham into the top seven and win a European trophy, for example – he is viewed as a dinosaur and a last resort, despite his tactical ideas being considerably more dextrous and progressive than Dyche’s. He is a very good appointment, and it shouldn’t be a surprise that he is already having a positive impact at Everton. Even in the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, Everton were notably more expansive in possession, playing with greater calm and assertiveness than under the energy-sapping Dyche.

David Moyes secured victory over Tottenham

“We’ve tried to control the game a bit more,” James Tarkowski said after the game. “We tried to be a bit calmer moving it around and not be so direct. “But he still wants us to be progressive and get the ball forward, just not initially getting it forward too early if we can have that control around the back. Through time, I’m sure we’ll morph into what he wants us to be.” Those ideas came to the fore a few days later when, with a couple more training sessions under their belts, Everton could enact Moyes’s plan in a 3-2 victory over Tottenham defined by slick counter-attacks and a composed midfield performance from Idrissa Gueye and Orel Mangala in particular. It was an instant reminder that Everton have some decent players, actually; that they can play football and ought to be performing adequately at this level; and that Dyche’s death-ball was making the squad look considerably worse than it actually is. These are early days, but already the stats make for interesting reading.

Comparing their first 19 Premier League games to the two under Moyes, Everton’s possession average has risen from 39.8% to 42.6%, while they are making 10% more passes (up from 342.3 per 90 to 371.5 per 90) and scoring notably better on expected goals (xG) and expected goals against (xGA): 1.55 for and 1.17 against, compared with 0.97 for and 1.41 against. Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked refreshed – reborn, even – in victory at Spurs, which isn’t so surprising when you consider how few chances Everton created under Dyche. The pressure became too much to bear, whereas with Moyes in charge Calvert-Lewin will be given a frankly normal amount of support and supply. That is what Moyes offers most of all: pragmatism, in the true meaning of the word. He will maximise resources, work to get the basic stats up, and implement reactive tactics that rely on more than just long balls forward that bypass a workmanlike midfield. He is the intelligent modern coach Everton need; a quietly diligent figure to get the best out of his players rather than talk the club into a despairing defensive position. It won’t be long before even sceptical Everton supporters realise just how low Dyche had sunk spirits, and just how different the world will look with a little colour in it.