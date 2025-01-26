Crystal Palace 1-2 Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo scores in away win

He clipped the post with an initial attempt but was given another chance after VAR determined Eagles captain Marc Guehi had encroached.

Mbeumo was on target with his second attempt, breaking the deadlock in the 66th minute, before Kevin Schade nodded in a second 10 minutes from time.

Although Premier League debutant Romain Esse scored with his first touch in the 85th minute, moments after his introduction, the visitors held on.

Eberechi Eze had the first chance of the afternoon when he rolled an effort wide of Mark Flekken’s right post then did his best to set up Jean-Philippe Mateta for an opener.

He found the Frenchman with a flick and Mateta aimed for the top corner, but was denied a seventh-minute opener by a palm of the leaping Flekken.

Neither side came close again until Yoane Wissa collected the ball just outside the penalty area in the 22nd minute, forcing the diving Dean Henderson to stick out a glove.

Momentum, which had been in the hosts’ favour, began to shift in favour of the visitors, who won a free-kick in a dangerous position. Mbeumo went directly for goal, curling his effort just wide.

The deadlock remained intact at the half hour, when Eze directed an effort straight at the Brentford keeper then had his next run into the 18-yard box ended by a sliding Nathan Collins.

There was still nothing in it at the break, after Ismaila Sarr sent in a low cross from the right without a team-mate to meet it in time as the ball skipped in front of Tyrick Mitchell’s toe.

Brentford swerved danger shortly after the interval after letting a loose ball linger in the six-yard box, which eventually falling at the feet of Maxence Lacroix, who hooked over.

Wissa had another good chance, firing straight into Henderson’s arms, while Jefferson Lerma’s attempt to open the scoring for the hosts with a low rolling effort was weak.

Christian Norgaard was forced off by injury thereafter, replaced by Mathias Jensen in the 54th minute.

Palace came much closer with their next attempt after Eze won a free-kick and took matters into his own hands but could only clip the post.

For a fleeting moment, it looked as though Palace were then themselves saved by the woodwork.

Collins was brought down under Lacroix’s challenge and referee Tony Harrington pointed to the spot.

Mbeumo struck the post but the Eagles’ relief was quashed after VAR was called upon to check if Guehi, who cleared the rebound, had encroached.

The Cameroon international stepped up again and did not miss, sending Dean Henderson – who had correctly read the initial attempt – the wrong way.

Schade doubled Brentford’s advantage 10 minutes from time, rising highest between two blue and red shirts to meet Mikel Damsgaard’s cross and nod home.

Esse, who signed for the Eagles from Millwall last week, was part of a late triple substitution by Palace.

It was a dream introduction for the 19-year-old, who gave the home support something to cheer for when he latched onto Daniel Munoz’s clipped pass and tapped in his first for his new side.

Mbeumo nearly added another on the stroke of normal time, while Palace could not find an equaliser from a handful of set pieces in nine minutes of added time.