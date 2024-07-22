Crysencio Summerville next club odds: West Ham favourites for Leeds winger

West Ham are the odds-on 8/11 favourites to sign Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville before the summer transfer window ends.

The 22-year-old was named Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season following a campaign which delivered 20 goals and a further nine assists. Reports emerged on Monday afternoon that the Hammers had approached Leeds with an initial proposal but they consider it an expensive deal to do.

🚨⚒️ EXCL: West Ham have submitted initial proposal to Leeds United for Crysencio Summerville.



Talks took place also on player side, but still not close, considered very expensive.



AS Roma have also included Summerville in their list but only in case Soulé deal doesn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/2pfvmrvfNR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2024

Naturally, the betting markets reacted with the price crashing in from 25/1 to 2/1 that West Ham will be his next club. Leeds have already lost star midfielder Archie Gray to Tottenham this summer, although there is still the expectation that Summerville departs as Daniel Farke rebuilds his squad following defeat in last season's play-off final.

Crysencio Summerville next club odds (via Sky Bet) West Ham - 8/11

Crystal Palace - 4/1

Chelsea - 5/1

Brighton - 5/1

Aston Villa - 8/1

Liverpool - 10/1

Newcastle - 16/1

PSG - 20/1

Tottenham - 25/1 *market is 'to sign for before 3rd September 2024'

Odds correct at 1410 BST (22/07/24)

West Ham have already spent big on Max Kilman this summer, with Julen Lopetegui bringing the defender in from his previous club Wolves in a £40million. Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme also arrived for a £25.5m fee. They finished 9th in David Moyes' final season at the club, as their Europa League campaign seeing them eliminated at the quarter-final stage following success in the Europa Conference League in 2022/23. Brighton and Liverpool have also previously been credited with interest in Summerville, while French giants PSG are believed to have him on their shortlist.