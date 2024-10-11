Croatia vs Scotland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Croatia to win and both teams to score at 11/4 (Sky Bet)

Promotion and relegation is quite the new gimmick in international football. Unfortunately for Scotland, it's threatening to simply expose just how far away they are from being competitive at the top level.

In fairness, the make-up of the four divisions of Nations League 'A' isn't as lopsided as it could be. Group 2 contains one obvious whipping boy in Israel - who have unsurprisingly lost to France, Italy and Belgium, conceding nine goals in the process - but the rest don't present in such a stark way.

The reality is altogether different, though.

Only Bosnia and Herzegovina (75th) sit lower in FIFA's world rankings than Scotland in 52nd; none of the other 14 are ranked lower than 35th with 10 of them making up the world's top 20.

Bosnia ensured they would avoid the ignominy of ending their campaign pointless by scraping to a fortunate goalless draw in Hungary during the last round of fixtures.

Croatia against Scotland is unlikely to go that way.