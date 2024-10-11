Croatia vs Scotland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Croatia to win and both teams to score at 11/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Luka Modric to be shown a card at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
Promotion and relegation is quite the new gimmick in international football. Unfortunately for Scotland, it's threatening to simply expose just how far away they are from being competitive at the top level.
In fairness, the make-up of the four divisions of Nations League 'A' isn't as lopsided as it could be. Group 2 contains one obvious whipping boy in Israel - who have unsurprisingly lost to France, Italy and Belgium, conceding nine goals in the process - but the rest don't present in such a stark way.
The reality is altogether different, though.
Only Bosnia and Herzegovina (75th) sit lower in FIFA's world rankings than Scotland in 52nd; none of the other 14 are ranked lower than 35th with 10 of them making up the world's top 20.
Bosnia ensured they would avoid the ignominy of ending their campaign pointless by scraping to a fortunate goalless draw in Hungary during the last round of fixtures.
Croatia against Scotland is unlikely to go that way.
Steve Clarke's side were given far too much credit for their performances in the last international break as they continued a long-term decline in defensive performance.
Two goals down at home to Poland, they recovered to parity at only for the visitors to win via a 97th-minute penalty.
Against Portugal in Lisbon they did show serious grit after taking a seventh-minute lead, eventually succumbing to a Cristiano Ronaldo winner in the final moments of normal time. It stretched their winless run in competitive fixtures to a record-breaking eight games.
Across those two matches Scotland allowed chances equating to 4.96 expected goals (xG).
They've kept only one clean sheet in their past 14 fixtures and that was in a friendly against Gibraltar. Prior to that they kept five in seven.
CROATIA were edged 2-1 in Portugal before beating Poland 1-0 last month to make it three straight home wins. They're turning into something of a specialist in this competition too, winning six of their last eight Nations League matches.
That victory ended a five-game run without a clean sheet, with four of those seeing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE.
The 11/4 about combining those selections should be backed given the significant bump we get in comparison to the manual double of a home win and BTTS, which comes out at 2/1.
Elsewhere we're taking LUKA MODRIC TO BE SHOWN A CARD at 5/1.
The legendary midfielder scored a wonderful free-kick in victory over Poland, but at 39 years old may he finally be showing his age?
Booked only twice for Real Madrid last season in La Liga and the Champions League, seven times the previous campaign, and on five occasions in 2021/22, he has been carded five times in his last seven appearances, with three of those as a substitute.
At some point, it just becomes easier to trip 'em up.
You've earned in Luka.
Croatia's Martin Erlic returns from injury but fellow defenders Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic and Lovro Majer are out.
Eintracht Frankfurt striker Igor Matanovic made his debut last month and could once again start up front.
Scotland have Torino striker Che Adams back in the squad and he could come in, alongside at least one further change after goalkeeper Angus Gunn withdrew injured, leading to a recall for 41-year-old Craig Gordon.
Steve Clarke has plenty of other injury issues with John McGinn, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney, Greg Taylor and Lawrence Shankland all out.
Croatia XI: Livakovic; Erlic, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Pjaca, Kovacic, Modric, Baturina, Sosa; Matanovic, Kramaric.
Scotland XI: Gordon; Ralston, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; McClean, Gilmour; Doak, McTominay, Christie; Adams.
Odds correct at 1050 BST (11/10/24)
