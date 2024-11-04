Club Brugge vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

What are the best bets?

Club Brugge have faced two established European opponents thus far, sandwiching a hard-fought 1-0 win at Sturm Graz with a 3-0 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund and 3-1 defeat at AC Milan. In fairness they put up decent resistance on both occasions, with all of Dortmund’s goals coming after the 75th minute, and Milan having to work similarly hard despite the Belgian club being down to 10 men for most of the game. Domestically they already trail leaders Genk, a side who failed to make it out of their Conference League group last season, by seven points having drawn three and lost three of their opening 13 matches. All told, we ought not overthink this contest.

Jhon Duran celebrates his goal against Bologna

There is very little to indicate ASTON VILLA will not WIN this match, with it all too easy to overreact to their chastening defeat in north London. CLICK HERE to back Aston Villa to win with Sky Bet At odds-against quotes I’m prepared to keep things simple and back them at around 23/20, a touch shorter than Dortmund, but worth taking.

Maatsen the man Having spoken nearly as much about Germany's Schwarzgelben as Villa in this preview, why change it up now? During his loan spell with BVB in the second half of last season IAN MAATSEN scored three goals and provided two assists in just 23 appearances, a consistent attacking threat from left-back.

He has been slowly introduced to the Villa team this season since joining from Chelsea in the summer, starting just three games, and was superb in playing the full 90 minutes against Bologna last month. The Dutchman again played a full part in the Carabao Cup defeat by Palace last week, having two shots on goal. Here we're looking to back him to have just 1+ TOTAL SHOTS. CLICK HERE to Ian Maatsen 1+ total shots with Sky Bet The defenders of Milan and Dortmund registered a combined eight shots on goal across their two meetings with Brugge, with more (five) coming from open play than at set-pieces. Half the total attempts were made by left-backs, which makes the 5/4 about Maatsen having an effort on goal a serious runner.

Team news

Morgan Rogers is touch and go for Villa

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins could drop out for Jhon Duran, who started and scored in the last Champions League game against Bologna. Villa's only confirmed injury absentee is Ross Barkley, with an otherwise fully-fit squad, although Morgan Rogers is doubtful after limping off against Tottenham. Brugge could be without Gustaf Nilsson after he missed the weekend win at Leuven. Raphael Onyedika is suspended following his red card in Milan so Hugo Vetlesen is likely to come in.

Predicted line-ups Club Brugge: Mignolet; Seys, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Jashari, Vetlesen; Skov Olsen, Vanaken, Tzolis; Vermant. Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Duran.