Christopher Nkunku: Does former RB Leipzig star have a Chelsea future?

No-one expected Enzo Maresca's team to be sitting in second place of the Premier League table at this stage of the season.

The transfer frenzy, last year's poor form, the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino, and the supposed inflated squad all hinted at a Chelsea campaign destined for chaos, poor results and general discontent. A larger, perhaps moral, question looms over whether the club’s approach to transfers should be allowed. It could be argued they jeopardise the futures of academy players, while even senior players are missing out on vital game time. Yet, it’s impossible to overlook Maresca’s meticulous system on the pitch - and his ability to keep things steady off it.

At the heart of it all may be Christopher Nkunku. A Bundesliga star before his move to London over a year and a half ago, his time at Chelsea has been marred by injuries and limited opportunities in the starting XI. Despite his relatively lengthy tenure, Nkunku had still felt like a new signing, perpetually on the verge of finding his feet. But as the weeks go by, you get the feeling that the end of his time at Stamford Bridge may be in sight. Nkunku Transfer Value - how much is he worth? According to our player valuation model, Nkunku has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €28.9 million.

The Frenchman moved to Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2023 for an estimated €60m. This matched our ETV almost to perfection, with the algorithm putting him at €62.7M. But ever since his transfer to the Premier League, his value has dropped more and more. This is down to a number of factors, most notably the fact he missed almost the entirety of last season through injury. He is also not first-choice any more - something we will come onto next. What does Nkunku add to Chelsea? A bit about this season: Nkunku has essentially been relegated to Chelsea's 'B Team', the side which takes the field in UEFA Conference League fixtures and domestic cup competitions. As a result, he has missed a significant number of Premier League games. Reports from France suggest he is deeply unhappy with this role and is weighing his future options. So far, Nkunku has featured in 13 Premier League games but started only two, managing just two league goals. In other competitions, however, he has scored 10 goals, though it’s easy to imagine the 27-year-old would prefer to be tested against elite opposition rather than the likes of Servette and FC Noah.

The pressing question is: can Nkunku force his way back into Chelsea's 'A Team'? Unfortunately for him, the answer seems unlikely. Nicolas Jackson’s stellar form as the leading striker and Cole Palmer’s command of the No. 10 role leaves little room for disruption. For any player to push those names out, it would require something extraordinary. Nkunku is thought to be a versatile player, but when he started on the left wing in Chelsea’s opening Premier League match against Manchester City, a lacklustre performance saw him substituted after just 58 minutes. The player’s quality is undeniable though - despite a very small sample size, his underlying numbers are promising. In just 273 minutes of league play, he has registered an impressive 0.98 xG and 4.29 shots per 90 minutes. It’s an extraordinary output. There is still a brilliant player there, but for one who is as determined as he is, it’s a massive doubt whether he will be still in Chelsea colours this time next year.