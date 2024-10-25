Sporting Life
Maresca

Chelsea vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
16:43 · FRI October 25, 2024

Football betting tips: Super Sunday

2pts Under 2.5 goals at 15/8 (Paddy Power)

BuildABet @ 13/1

  • Chelsea to win
  • Cole Palmer to score or assist
  • Anthony Gordon to win 2+ fouls
  • Reece James to be carded

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 7/10 | Draw 3/1 | Away 16/5

Newcastle will be seeking to end a winless run of four Premier League games at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

After only dropping two points from the first 12 on offer, Eddie Howe’s side have only taken two from the last four fixtures.

Sunday’s hosts Chelsea haven't won in two either, most recently losing 2-1 at Liverpool. Despite that defeat, Enzo Marsca was purring over his side's performance at Anfield calling it ‘one of their best of the season.’

He said: "We don't like to drop points and lose a game, but if you have to choose a way this is the way.

"We came here and tried to control the game, dominate. For most of the game we played in their half and I thought the performance was fantastic.”

Among other cliches he claimed the Blues are heading in the ‘right direction’ but what direction is this?

Well, it is one of control as Alex Keble pointed out a few weeks ago.

The chaos of the Blues games so far looks like it is becoming a thing of the past, replaced by control which is code for boring. Bad news for the neutral.

What are the best bets?

Fireworks shouldn’t be expected on Sunday, not with Newcastle in town. Seven of the Magpies 10 games in all competitions have seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS click.

Siding with a lack of goals in a game involving Chelsea, one of the Premier League’s high scorers, might seem odd but the majority of the Blues goals come in a glut.

They've bagged six at the Molineux and four against Brighton but the majority of them can be accounted for. The Seagulls high-line was suicidal and the Blues were clinical against Wolves, generating an xG of 1.68.

At the Bridge, only one of Chelsea’s league games has gone over 2.5 so all things considered the odds about unders appeals.

Team news

Joao Felix may have to settle for a spot on the bench again despite a midweek brace
Joao Felix may have to settle for a spot on the bench again despite a midweek brace

With no fresh injury concerns, Maresca could name an unchanged side from last Sunday’s trip to Anfield.

Wesley Fofana and Marc Cuceralla were unavailable due to suspension in Merseyside. The latter started in the Europa Conference League in midweek which probably means he won’t this weekend so Malo Gusto should continue at left back. Fofana was not in the squad in Athens and will likely return at the heart of the hosts defence.

Joao Felix netted a brace in Athens but will have to settle for a spot on the bench due to the Blues settled front four.

As for the visitors, Howe will have to make due without Callum Wilson for a few more weeks as the striker suffered a setback in his rehabilitation. This will mean Alexander Isak will be flanked by Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon in attack.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Isak, Gordon

Match facts

  • Chelsea have lost just one of their 29 Premier League home games against Newcastle (W21 D7), going down 2-0 in May 2012.
  • Newcastle have won two of their last four Premier League games against Chelsea (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 13 (D1 L10).
  • Chelsea’s last three Premier League defeats have come against last season’s top-three sides (0-5 vs Arsenal in April, 0-2 vs Man City in August, 1-2 vs Liverpool last weekend). The Blues are unbeaten in 19 games against all other teams (W13 D6), scoring 54 goals across these matches.
  • After winning three of their first four Premier League games this season (D1), Newcastle have since failed to win their last four (D2 L2). The Magpies last went five matches without winning in the league in March 2023.
  • Chelsea have named the youngest average starting XI in the Premier League this season (23 years, 220 days), with Tosin Adarabioyo the oldest player to appear for them this season aged just 27. They are the only team in Premier League history to get eight games into a season without using anyone over the age of 27.
  • Since enjoying an eight-game unbeaten run in London in the Premier League between October 2022 and October 2023, Newcastle United have lost five of their last seven games in the capital (W2).
  • Eddie Howe has won two of his Premier League games against Chelsea in charge of Newcastle – only Alan Pardew (4) has beaten the Blues more in the competition for the Magpies. Howe also beat the Blues four times while in charge of Bournemouth and could be the third manager to win 3+ Premier League games against them with two different clubs, after Kenny Dalglish (Blackburn/Liverpool) and David Moyes (Everton/West Ham).
  • Cole Palmer has 18 goals and five assists in his last 14 Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea. Among players to play 1,000+ minutes at a stadium, only Erling Haaland at the Etihad (goal or assist every 57 mins) has a better ratio than Palmer at Stamford Bridge, averaging a goal or assist every 63 minutes there.
  • Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has been involved in 13 goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances (9 goals, 4 assists). He also netted the opener in a 3-2 win over Newcastle back in March. Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes has been involved in four goals in his last five away Premier League appearances (3 goals, 1 assist), scoring in his last two games in London against Brentford and Fulham. The only two Magpies players to score in three in a row in the capital are Peter Beardsley in 1994 and Callum Wilson in 2020.

Odds correct at 1630 BST (25/10/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS