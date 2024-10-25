Chelsea vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Newcastle will be seeking to end a winless run of four Premier League games at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

After only dropping two points from the first 12 on offer, Eddie Howe’s side have only taken two from the last four fixtures.

Sunday’s hosts Chelsea haven't won in two either, most recently losing 2-1 at Liverpool. Despite that defeat, Enzo Marsca was purring over his side's performance at Anfield calling it ‘one of their best of the season.’

He said: "We don't like to drop points and lose a game, but if you have to choose a way this is the way.

"We came here and tried to control the game, dominate. For most of the game we played in their half and I thought the performance was fantastic.”

Among other cliches he claimed the Blues are heading in the ‘right direction’ but what direction is this?

Well, it is one of control as Alex Keble pointed out a few weeks ago .

The chaos of the Blues games so far looks like it is becoming a thing of the past, replaced by control which is code for boring. Bad news for the neutral.