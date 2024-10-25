Chelsea vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Under 2.5 goals at 15/8 (Paddy Power)
Newcastle will be seeking to end a winless run of four Premier League games at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
After only dropping two points from the first 12 on offer, Eddie Howe’s side have only taken two from the last four fixtures.
Sunday’s hosts Chelsea haven't won in two either, most recently losing 2-1 at Liverpool. Despite that defeat, Enzo Marsca was purring over his side's performance at Anfield calling it ‘one of their best of the season.’
He said: "We don't like to drop points and lose a game, but if you have to choose a way this is the way.
"We came here and tried to control the game, dominate. For most of the game we played in their half and I thought the performance was fantastic.”
Among other cliches he claimed the Blues are heading in the ‘right direction’ but what direction is this?
Well, it is one of control as Alex Keble pointed out a few weeks ago.
The chaos of the Blues games so far looks like it is becoming a thing of the past, replaced by control which is code for boring. Bad news for the neutral.
Fireworks shouldn’t be expected on Sunday, not with Newcastle in town. Seven of the Magpies 10 games in all competitions have seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS click.
Siding with a lack of goals in a game involving Chelsea, one of the Premier League’s high scorers, might seem odd but the majority of the Blues goals come in a glut.
They've bagged six at the Molineux and four against Brighton but the majority of them can be accounted for. The Seagulls high-line was suicidal and the Blues were clinical against Wolves, generating an xG of 1.68.
At the Bridge, only one of Chelsea’s league games has gone over 2.5 so all things considered the odds about unders appeals.
With no fresh injury concerns, Maresca could name an unchanged side from last Sunday’s trip to Anfield.
Wesley Fofana and Marc Cuceralla were unavailable due to suspension in Merseyside. The latter started in the Europa Conference League in midweek which probably means he won’t this weekend so Malo Gusto should continue at left back. Fofana was not in the squad in Athens and will likely return at the heart of the hosts defence.
Joao Felix netted a brace in Athens but will have to settle for a spot on the bench due to the Blues settled front four.
As for the visitors, Howe will have to make due without Callum Wilson for a few more weeks as the striker suffered a setback in his rehabilitation. This will mean Alexander Isak will be flanked by Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon in attack.
Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson
Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Isak, Gordon
Odds correct at 1630 BST (25/10/24)
