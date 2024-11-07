Chelsea vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Arsenal to win at 6/4 (Betfair, Betfred, Betway)
1pt William Saliba 1+ total shots at 14/5 (Betway)
0.5pt Saliba to score anytime at 20/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Gabriel to score anytime at 11/1 (bet365)
It's a neat paradox that Chelsea and Arsenal head into this London derby both in identical positions in the league table, but world's apart otherwise, encapsulated by the Blues' 8-0 win over Armenian minnows Noah in the Conference League coming 24 hours on from the Gunners' defeat at Inter Milan in the Champions League.
Both results also only served to exacerbate the modern-day lust for tiresome hot takes.
Arsenal are certainly in a bad patch, winning just two of their past six matches, but the idea they have become some kind of overnight crisis club is as overhyped as Chelsea's apparent revival under Enzo Maresca.
While deserving of praise, he has certainly benefited from a superficial feel-good factor courtesy of weekly Thursday night walkovers.
In the games that really matter, Chelsea have often been found wanting. Under Mikel Arteta, when it counts, Arsenal usually step up.
Chelsea's five most recent matches away from UEFA's third-rate shambles of a competition have seen them held by 10-man Nottingham Forest, beaten by Liverpool, edge and then lose to Newcastle and fail to win a forgettable contest at Old Trafford against a woeful Manchester United.
And Arsenal's bad run has much-warranted caveats.
William Saliba's first-half red card proved costly at Bournemouth. Though injury-ridden, the Gunners were fantastic at home to Liverpool and came within minutes of victory. Though poor after conceding the first goal at Newcastle last weekend, that performance bled into a false narrative in the aftermath of defeat at the San Siro.
Arsenal had 13 shots, 11 from inside the box, in the second half and allowed Inter only one attempt on goal; they simply missed too many good chances.
They were also incredibly unfortunate, both to fall behind in the first place after a controversial handball decision, and not to be awarded a penalty themselves when Mikel Merino was punched in the face. Hakan Calhanoglu's decisive penalty, by the way, was the only shot on target Arteta's men conceded all game.
Take the 6/4 about ARSENAL TO WIN at Stamford Bridge, a price that is an overreaction to both theirs and Chelsea's recent results.
It's larger than they were to win the north London derby in September without both Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. Rice could return from a broken toe on Sunday and Odegaard came off the bench in Milan to make his first appearance since August.
Hold firm and back the better team.
Having taken a fair amount of inspiration from Arsenal's win at Tottenham, I'll again back both centre-backs TO SCORE ANYTIME.
GABRIEL and WILLIAM SALIBA were two of the players who came very close to equalising against Inter, missing an excellent opportunity each and having five attempts between them in the match.
Arsenal's effectiveness from set-pieces is well-documented, scoring 28 goals from such situations since the start of last season - far superior to any other Premier League team.
Gabriel (11/1) has already scored twice in 10 league games this season, away at Tottenham and Manchester City. While Saliba is yet to find the net, the signs he showed in midweek alongside his hugely generous 20/1 price keeps him in the staking plan. I'm also willing to take SALIBA 1+ TOTAL SHOTS.
The 14/5 available is standout, especially considering Gabriel is odds-on to do the same.
After changing the entire team for their Conference League game against Noah, and with no new injury concerns, Enzo Maresca is likely to revert to much of the XI who faced Manchester United last weekend.
Marc Cucurella's half-time introduction at Old Trafford and lack of involvement in midweek suggests he will start on Sunday.
Arsenal hope to have Declan Rice back after he missed the trip to Inter Milan with a broken toe. Martin Odegaard could return after he came off the bench at the San Siro; former Chelsea forward Kai Havertz after suffering a head clash late in that match.
Raheem Sterling is unavailable as he cannot face his parent club. Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are all out.
Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Odds correct at 1100 GMT (07/11/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.