Chelsea vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

It's a neat paradox that Chelsea and Arsenal head into this London derby both in identical positions in the league table, but world's apart otherwise, encapsulated by the Blues' 8-0 win over Armenian minnows Noah in the Conference League coming 24 hours on from the Gunners' defeat at Inter Milan in the Champions League. Both results also only served to exacerbate the modern-day lust for tiresome hot takes. Arsenal are certainly in a bad patch, winning just two of their past six matches, but the idea they have become some kind of overnight crisis club is as overhyped as Chelsea's apparent revival under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea have scored 16 goals in three Conference League games

While deserving of praise, he has certainly benefited from a superficial feel-good factor courtesy of weekly Thursday night walkovers. In the games that really matter, Chelsea have often been found wanting. Under Mikel Arteta, when it counts, Arsenal usually step up.

Hakan Calhanoglu gives Inter Milan the lead from the spot



Arsenal might feel hard done by after the penalty was awarded for handball



Take the 6/4 about ARSENAL TO WIN at Stamford Bridge, a price that is an overreaction to both theirs and Chelsea's recent results. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win with Sky Bet It's larger than they were to win the north London derby in September without both Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. Rice could return from a broken toe on Sunday and Odegaard came off the bench in Milan to make his first appearance since August. Hold firm and back the better team.

Centre-back to strike?

Team news

Kai Havertz is doubtful with a head injury

After changing the entire team for their Conference League game against Noah, and with no new injury concerns, Enzo Maresca is likely to revert to much of the XI who faced Manchester United last weekend. Marc Cucurella's half-time introduction at Old Trafford and lack of involvement in midweek suggests he will start on Sunday. Arsenal hope to have Declan Rice back after he missed the trip to Inter Milan with a broken toe. Martin Odegaard could return after he came off the bench at the San Siro; former Chelsea forward Kai Havertz after suffering a head clash late in that match. Raheem Sterling is unavailable as he cannot face his parent club. Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are all out.

Predicted line-ups Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson. Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.