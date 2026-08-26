Championship tips: Wrexham vs Birmingham predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: EFL
3pts Wrexham draw no bet at 4/5 (Betfred)
1pt Ben Whiteman to be carded at 4/1 (bet365)
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Friday
TV: Sky Sports Football
Live odds, form and stats
These two clubs have become intertwined recently.
Both were promoted from League One in 24/25, Birmingham as champions with a record points tally (111), and Wrexham a not-so-close second.
Both of these clubs have pretty high profile owners/stake holders from across the pond - as I'm sure you are well aware - which is why this game gets the TV treatment under the lights on Friday evening.
It should deliver in terms of drama, as the Championship almost always does, but it’s interesting to see Wrexham have shuffled into favouritism.
When these sides met at the Racecourse in League One, the Red Dragons went off around 9/4 to win. Last season in the Championship, they were 7/4 to win at home. Both games ended 1-1 but that’s besides the point. On Friday Wrexham are generally priced at 7/5.
Phil Parkinson’s side have started the campaign with two draws in the league but both performances warranted more.
Wrexham controlled the game at new-boys Cardiff, conceding an 98th minute equaliser, a goal which Anthony Patterson should have done better with.
They also did enough to beat Watford. Both games ended 1-1 and the underlying data agrees Wrexham deserved more - if you’re into that sort of thing.
They have an expected goal difference (xGD) of +1.9 (5th most in division) and an expected points (xP) tally of 4.1 (5th).
This makes a refreshing change from recent seasons, where Wrexham have defied the data during back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship.
Given their promising start to the campaign, it is hard to look past them here.
Opponents Birmingham have been slow out of the traps, and the general consensus is time could be running out for Chris Davies.
Last season, he admitted he didn’t really have a plan but appears to be no closer to figuring it out this term. The Blues were thumped 6-1 by Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and have drawn their two league games.
Considering their away form was poor last season (W5 D5 L13), averaging less than a point per game, siding with the hosts appeals.
Although the home win is tempting, the 4/5 about WREXHAM DRAW NO BET offers a bit more security.
Robert Jones is the referee for this clash which is a good appointment for cards.
He averaged 4.3 per game last season and has dished out 37 bookings across his last nine Championship appearances.
BEN WHITEMAN looks the bet TO BE CARDED at the prices available. He was carded in his first league start for the Red Dragons last weekend and picked up 22 booking’s across the last two league campaigns at Preston.
Odds correct at 08:00 BST (27/08/26)
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