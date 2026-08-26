Championship tips: Wrexham vs Birmingham predictions, best bets and preview

These two clubs have become intertwined recently.

Both were promoted from League One in 24/25, Birmingham as champions with a record points tally (111), and Wrexham a not-so-close second.

Both of these clubs have pretty high profile owners/stake holders from across the pond - as I'm sure you are well aware - which is why this game gets the TV treatment under the lights on Friday evening.

It should deliver in terms of drama, as the Championship almost always does, but it’s interesting to see Wrexham have shuffled into favouritism.

When these sides met at the Racecourse in League One, the Red Dragons went off around 9/4 to win. Last season in the Championship, they were 7/4 to win at home. Both games ended 1-1 but that’s besides the point. On Friday Wrexham are generally priced at 7/5.

Phil Parkinson’s side have started the campaign with two draws in the league but both performances warranted more.

Wrexham controlled the game at new-boys Cardiff, conceding an 98th minute equaliser, a goal which Anthony Patterson should have done better with.