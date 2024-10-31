Carabao Cup: Tottenham beat Manchester City, draw United in the next round

Spurs beat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 to reach the last eight and their reward was another home against opponents from Manchester.

United’s first game following the sacking of Erik ten Hag on Monday saw a 5-2 win over Leicester, with Ruud van Nistelrooy in interim charge.

Spurs, who have not won a trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2008, beat United 3-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford at the end of September.

Holders Liverpool will return to the south coast after beating Brighton 3-2 on Wednesday.

The 10-time winners will visit Southampton, while Newcastle’s reward for overcoming Chelsea was a home tie against Brentford.

Arsenal will entertain Crystal Palace – surprise fourth-round winners at Aston Villa – in an all-London tie.

The quarter-final matches will be played in the week beginning Monday, December 15.