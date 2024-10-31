Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
ange

Carabao Cup: Tottenham beat Manchester City, draw United in the next round

By Sporting Life
11:36 · THU October 31, 2024

Tottenham will play Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Spurs beat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 to reach the last eight and their reward was another home against opponents from Manchester.

United’s first game following the sacking of Erik ten Hag on Monday saw a 5-2 win over Leicester, with Ruud van Nistelrooy in interim charge.

Spurs, who have not won a trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2008, beat United 3-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford at the end of September.

Holders Liverpool will return to the south coast after beating Brighton 3-2 on Wednesday.

The 10-time winners will visit Southampton, while Newcastle’s reward for overcoming Chelsea was a home tie against Brentford.

Arsenal will entertain Crystal Palace – surprise fourth-round winners at Aston Villa – in an all-London tie.

The quarter-final matches will be played in the week beginning Monday, December 15.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS